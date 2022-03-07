 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Bank Of America Shares Are Sliding Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 07, 2022 12:32pm   Comments
Share:
Why Bank Of America Shares Are Sliding Today

Bank Of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) is trading lower Monday amid continued escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict as investors continue to weigh the economic impacts of Russian sanctions.

Big banks, like BofA, have trillions of dollars of assets and exposure to the global economy, so when geopolitical events like Russia's invasion of Ukraine occur, banks are often negatively impacted. 

Increasing sanctions against Russia could affect European financial institutions and investors fear the negative effects could eventually spread to U.S. banks.

Bank of America is one of the largest financial institutions in the United States, with more than $2.5 trillion in assets.

See Also: Why Occidental Petroleum Shares Are Rising Today

BAC 52-Week Range: $35.81 - $50.11

Bank Of America shares were down 5.91% at $38.54 at time of publication.

Photo: Mike Mozart from Flickr.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BAC)

Bank Of America Stock Has Been Tanking Lately: What's Going On And What's Next?
This Week's CPI Will Provide A Framing For The Current Inflation Situation
Why This Investor Bought Bank of America Stock
Top News In Fintech And Beyond For March 4, 2022
10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Why Bank Of America Says There Won't Be A 'Crypto Winter'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Global Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com