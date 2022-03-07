Intel's Autonomous Car Driving Unit Confidentially Files For US IPO
- Intel Corp's (NASDAQ: INTC) self-driving car unit, Mobileye, has confidentially filed paperwork for a U.S. IPO, Reuters reports.
- The IPO could value the Israeli unit at over $50 billion.
- Intel acquired Mobileye for $15.3 billion in 2017 to fire up rivalry with Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) in developing driverless systems for automakers.
- Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger has been under pressure from activist investors to consider spinning off its chip manufacturing operations.
- Price Action: INTC shares traded lower by 0.51% at $47.83 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.