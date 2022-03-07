 Skip to main content

Intel's Autonomous Car Driving Unit Confidentially Files For US IPO
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 10:12am   Comments
  • Intel Corp's (NASDAQ: INTC) self-driving car unit, Mobileye, has confidentially filed paperwork for a U.S. IPO, Reuters reports.
  • The IPO could value the Israeli unit at over $50 billion.
  • Intel acquired Mobileye for $15.3 billion in 2017 to fire up rivalry with Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) in developing driverless systems for automakers.
  • Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger has been under pressure from activist investors to consider spinning off its chip manufacturing operations. 
  • Price Action: INTC shares traded lower by 0.51% at $47.83 on the last check Monday.

