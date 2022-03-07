 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Look Into Healthcare Sector Value Stocks
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 9:43am   Comments
Share:
A Look Into Healthcare Sector Value Stocks

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the healthcare sector that may be worth watching:

  1. Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) - P/E: 5.87
  2. Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) - P/E: 6.25
  3. Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) - P/E: 9.62
  4. Xtant Medical Holdings (AMEX:XTNT) - P/E: 4.2
  5. Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) - P/E: 0.47

This quarter, Adicet Bio experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $-0.34 in Q2 and is now $-0.44. Its most recent dividend yield is at 9.15%, which has decreased by 2.52% from 11.67% in the previous quarter.

Community Health Systems saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.69 in Q3 to $1.15 now. Most recently, Collegium Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share at $-0.51, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $0.22. Xtant Medical Holdings saw a decrease in earnings per share from -0.01 in Q2 to $-0.02 now. This quarter, Metacrine experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $-0.59 in Q2 and is now $-0.69.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

Related Articles (ACET + CYH)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 4, 2022
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Community Health Reports 3.7% Jump In Q4 Sales Despite Fall In Admissions, Issues FY22 Guidance
Community Health Systems: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For February 16, 2022
Community Health Systems's Earnings: A Preview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com