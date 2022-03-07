A Look Into Healthcare Sector Value Stocks

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the healthcare sector that may be worth watching:

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) - P/E: 5.87 Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) - P/E: 6.25 Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) - P/E: 9.62 Xtant Medical Holdings (AMEX:XTNT) - P/E: 4.2 Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) - P/E: 0.47

This quarter, Adicet Bio experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $-0.34 in Q2 and is now $-0.44. Its most recent dividend yield is at 9.15%, which has decreased by 2.52% from 11.67% in the previous quarter.

Community Health Systems saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.69 in Q3 to $1.15 now. Most recently, Collegium Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share at $-0.51, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $0.22. Xtant Medical Holdings saw a decrease in earnings per share from -0.01 in Q2 to $-0.02 now. This quarter, Metacrine experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $-0.59 in Q2 and is now $-0.69.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.