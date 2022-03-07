Why WeWork Shares Are Trading Higher Today

WeWork Inc (NYSE: WE) is trading higher Monday after the company said it wouldn't issue additional equity.

The statement comes in response to reports suggesting WeWork was exploring inbound interest for an additional equity investment.

WeWork confirmed that it has "no plans to issue additional equity at this time." The company noted that its liquidity at the end of the third quarter totaled $2.3 billion.

WeWork is a commercial real estate company that provides flexible shared workspaces for technology startups and services for other enterprises.

WE 52-Week Range: $4.65 - $14.97

WeWork shares were up 10.3% at $5.26 Monday morning.

Photo: courtesy of WeWork.