Here's How Wedbush Views Apple Ahead Of Its March 8 Event
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 9:16am   Comments
Here's How Wedbush Views Apple Ahead Of Its March 8 Event

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives rated Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPLas Outperform with a $200 price target (22.6% upside).

The iPhone maker is set to host a virtual product event tomorrow, where it will likely unveil a new iPhone SE with 5G capabilities and a new iPad Air and some Macs using its M-series of chips. The event will add to the tech giant's "monster product cycle."

On the iPhone SE, which Ives believes will start at $399, a "conservative" estimate is roughly 30 million units sold over the next year, " as globally there is pent-up demand for this next SE based on recent supply chain checks."

"For the low price point and new specs/speed with multiple storage capabilities (64GB, 128GB, and 256GB), we believe the value proposition for consumers is a "standout" relative to competitors and could translate into some further Android share gains."

Price Action: AAPL shares traded lower by 0.07% at $163.05 in the premarket on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for AAPL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Tigress FinancialMaintainsStrong Buy
Jan 2022Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutral
Jan 2022OppenheimerMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Analyst Ratings Tech

