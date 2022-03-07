 Skip to main content

Morgan Stanley Upgrades Youdao; Sees 78% Upside
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 9:58am   Comments
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Sheng Zhong upgraded Youdao Inc (NYSE: DAOto Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $15, up from $13. The price target implies an upside of 77.8%.
  • Demand for learning services in China remains strong, and market leaders are "building advantages in their respective areas," Zhong tells investors in a research note. 
  • The analyst says the worst of the regulatory clampdown is now over, stabilizing operations. 
  • Sentiment towards the space remains low, but "the worst is over and quality names are undervalued," writes Zhong. 
  • The analyst upgraded Youdao and TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) while keeping an Overweight rating on New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (NYSE: EDU).
  • Price Action: DAO shares traded higher by 6.18% at $8.94 on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for DAO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Morgan StanleyUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Aug 2021Morgan StanleyDowngradesOverweightEqual-Weight
Jul 2021CitigroupDowngradesBuyNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for DAO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

