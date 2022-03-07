Morgan Stanley Upgrades Youdao; Sees 78% Upside
- Morgan Stanley analyst Sheng Zhong upgraded Youdao Inc (NYSE: DAO) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $15, up from $13. The price target implies an upside of 77.8%.
- Demand for learning services in China remains strong, and market leaders are "building advantages in their respective areas," Zhong tells investors in a research note.
- The analyst says the worst of the regulatory clampdown is now over, stabilizing operations.
- Sentiment towards the space remains low, but "the worst is over and quality names are undervalued," writes Zhong.
- The analyst upgraded Youdao and TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) while keeping an Overweight rating on New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (NYSE: EDU).
- Price Action: DAO shares traded higher by 6.18% at $8.94 on the last check Monday.
Latest Ratings for DAO
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Upgrades
|Equal-Weight
|Overweight
|Aug 2021
|Morgan Stanley
|Downgrades
|Overweight
|Equal-Weight
|Jul 2021
|Citigroup
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
