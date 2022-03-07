ñol

Levi Strauss Temporarily Suspends Commercial Operations In Russia

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 7, 2022 7:00 AM | 1 min read
  • Levi Strauss & Co LEVI announced that it is temporarily suspending commercial operations in Russia, including any new investments, in the wake of the crisis in Ukraine.
  • The company plans to support its employees, partners, and families affected by the decision.
  • Levi Strauss will donate $300,000 to nonprofit organizations to aid those impacted by the ongoing conflict.
  • About 4% of the company’s total revenues in 2021 were from Eastern Europe, half of which related to Russia.
  • Price Action: LEVI shares closed lower by 6.52% at $19.63 on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsGeneral