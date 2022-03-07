Levi Strauss Temporarily Suspends Commercial Operations In Russia

by

Levi Strauss & Co LEVI announced that it is temporarily suspending commercial operations in Russia, including any new investments, in the wake of the crisis in Ukraine.

announced that it is temporarily suspending commercial operations in Russia, including any new investments, in the wake of the crisis in Ukraine. The company plans to support its employees, partners, and families affected by the decision.

Levi Strauss will donate $300,000 to nonprofit organizations to aid those impacted by the ongoing conflict.

About 4% of the company’s total revenues in 2021 were from Eastern Europe, half of which related to Russia.

Price Action: LEVI shares closed lower by 6.52% at $19.63 on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsGeneral