68 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: INDO) shares jumped 101.8% to close at $40.77 on Friday after jumping 39% on Thursday.
- Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) surged 84.5% to settle at $24.94 on continued momentum.
- Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) gained 53.6% to close at $3.38.
- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) shares jumped 52.1% to close at $0.40 on Friday after dropping 41% on Thursday.
- Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ: MARPS) rose 35.3% to settle at $7.13 amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has caused supply concerns.
- Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) gained 35.2% to close at $9.60.
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) surged 26.3% to settle at $3.80.
- Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE: SG) jumped 25.4% to close at $26.78 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) shares gained 22.1% to close at $5.48. Sidus Space reported a strategic partnership with Aitech Systems to support LizzeSat Constellation.
- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) surged 21.8% to close at $10.41. KLX Energy Services is expected to release its Q4 financial results after the market closes.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) gained 20.4% to settle at $3.13 as oil and gas prices gained amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has caused supply concerns.
- Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) jumped 19.8% to close at $3.94.
- AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) climbed 19.4% to close at $4.49.
- Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVK) gained 19.3% to close at $3.15.
- Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON) jumped 17.8% to close at $4.76.
- U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) surged 17.7% to settle at $4.58.
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) gained 17.6% to close at $56.15.
- Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: PSHG) rose 17.4% to close at $3.58.
- PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) climbed 16.6% to settle at $20.21. PBF Energy, last month, posted Q4 EPS of $1.28.
- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) surged 14.7% to close at $26.35.
- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRHC) gained 14.2% to close at $6.36. Tabula Rasa Healthcare recently reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- agilon health, inc. (NYSE: AGL) rose 13.7% to close at $21.87 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates.
- MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN) surged 13.2% to close at $4.29.
- Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE: IPI) climbed 13.2% to close at $70.56. Intrepid is expected to release its Q4 financial results on Monday, March 7, 2022, after the market closes.
- Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEST) surged 12.9% to close at $2.45.
- Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) gained 9.6% to close at $19.50 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS and sales results and issued FY22 adjusted EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
Losers
- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO) shares fell 25.7% to close at $4.53 on Friday after gaining 24% on Thursday.
- Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ: CMBM) fell 24.7% to settle at $20.56 after Jefferies downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and lowered its price target from $38 to $25.
- View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) jumped 23.8% to close at $1.41. View reported notification from the Nasdaq For added deficiency related to delayed 10-k filing.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) declined 23.4% to close at $1.34 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) fell 23.1% to close at $2.53 after the company announced the FDA declined to issue an EUA for COVAXIN for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 in individuals 2 to 18 years of age.
- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) dropped 23.1% to settle at $1.86 as the Russia-Ukraine conflict weighed on Chinese market sentiment.
- WeWork Inc. (NYSE: WE) fell 22.3% to settle at $4.77. WeWork said 'company has no plans to issue additional equity at this time.'
- Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) tumbled 21.1% to close at $7.65 after SVB Leerink downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered its price target from $32 to $10.
- NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) fell 20.6% to close at $0.9534. NuCana recently announced it discontinued its late-stage biliary tract cancer drug trial.
- Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) fell 20.1% to close at $42.48.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) dropped 20% to settle at $5.00. Canaan recently reported Q4 ADS and sales results were higher year over year and issued guidance.
- TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) fell 20% to close at $6.00.
- Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOUR) fell 19.8% to close at $2.64.
- MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) dipped 19.2% to close at $4.50.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares fell 18.6% to close at $0.2070 after jumping 33% on Thursday.
- DSS, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) shares fell 18.4% to close at $0.4241. DSS shares jumped 19% on Thursday after the company's subsidiary Impact Biomedical announced it received a positive report regarding the potential international patentability of its proprietary compound Equivir to treat viral infections.
- Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGLY) dropped 18.1% to close at $5.64.
- Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) fell 18% to close at $0.5125.
- Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) dropped 17.2% to settle at $21.10. Coupang recently posted a Q4 loss of $0.23 a share.
- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) dipped 17.2% to close at $0.1996. Color Star Technology recently reported a partnership with France's Galtiscopio Gatti to enter into 'Color World' metaverse platform.
- Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) fell 16.6% to close at $13.36 as the company posted a wider Q4 loss.
- Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DGHI) fell 16.5% to settle at $3.20. Digihost Technology recently reported a $250 million at-the-market equity program.
- VIZIO Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: VZIO) dropped 16.3% to close at $11.08 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR) fell 16.3% to settle at $2.98. Allarity Therapeutics, last month, announced it received Refusal to File letters from the FDA.
- KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) dropped 16.2% to close at $14.50 as the Russia-Ukraine conflict weighed on Chinese market sentiment.
- Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ) dropped 16.1% to close at $1.82.
- Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) fell 15.8% to close at $103.84.
- Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) dropped 15.3% to close at $54.54.
- Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE: WEAV) shares declined 15.1% to close at $6.59.
- Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE: RBOT) dropped 14.6% to close at $5.02 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results. Piper Sandler also downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and lowered its price target from $16 to $7.
- C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI) dipped 14.5% to close at $20.05 after Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock from Hold to Sell and lowered its price target from $36 to $18.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) fell 13.8% to close at $0.7945 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS results.
- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) fell 13.4% to close at $4.28.
- Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWBI) fell 12.5% to close at $15.65 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 adjusted EPS and sales results.
- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) shares fell 12.3% to close at $0.2139 after dropping 6% on Thursday.
- ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO) shares fell 12.1% to close at $0.2901 after dropping around 10% on Thursday.
- Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAB) fell 11.9% to close at $0.6430. Statera Biopharma recently submitted Phase 1 clinical trial protocol to the FDA for investigational treatment of long-haul COVID-19.
- PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) fell 11.6% to close at $79.16.
- Advantage Solutions Inc. (NYSE: ADV) dropped 11.5% to close at $5.75 after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and announced a $7 price target.
- Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) fell 10.7% to settle at $9.98.
- NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE: NXE) fell 5.4% to settle at $5.08.
- Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE: DNN) shares fell 5.3% to close at $1.44 after reporting operational and financial results for 2021.
