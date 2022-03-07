Microsoft Talks About Its Fourth Data Center In India
- Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) shared its fourth data center plan in India. It will establish the data center in Hyderabad, Telangana.
- Microsoft India head Anant Maheshwari said the company was making long-term investments in the country, Reuters reports.
- However, he declined to confirm reports of a $2 billion price tag for the latest center.
- "A public cloud data center is not a one-time investment, it is a continuous investment that we have," Maheshwari told. "In the last two years, we doubled the capacity in the existing three data centers."
- Maheshwari said Microsoft continued to grow its workforce in India from 18,000 currently "both through the pandemic and going forward."
- "We already serve more than 340,000 companies in the country," Maheshwari said.
- Key rival Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) previously shared its plans to spend $2.8 billion to build its second data center in the country.
- Price Action: MSFT shares traded lower by 0.92% at $287.19 in the premarket on the last check Monday.
