Microsoft Talks About Its Fourth Data Center In India
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 7:38am   Comments
  • Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFTshared its fourth data center plan in India. It will establish the data center in Hyderabad, Telangana.
  • Microsoft India head Anant Maheshwari said the company was making long-term investments in the country, Reuters reports.
  • However, he declined to confirm reports of a $2 billion price tag for the latest center.
  • "A public cloud data center is not a one-time investment, it is a continuous investment that we have," Maheshwari told. "In the last two years, we doubled the capacity in the existing three data centers."
  • Maheshwari said Microsoft continued to grow its workforce in India from 18,000 currently "both through the pandemic and going forward."
  • "We already serve more than 340,000 companies in the country," Maheshwari said.
  • Key rival Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) previously shared its plans to spend $2.8 billion to build its second data center in the country.
  • Price Action: MSFT shares traded lower by 0.92% at $287.19 in the premarket on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News Tech Media

