 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Meta, SoftBank Backed Indian Startup Targets IPO; Exploring Indian and US Exchanges
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2022 3:43pm   Comments
Share:
Meta, SoftBank Backed Indian Startup Targets IPO; Exploring Indian and US Exchanges
  • Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) and SoftBank Group Corp's (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF) Vision Fund 2 backed Indian startup, Meesho, looks to go public in early 2023, Reuters reports.
  • The Bengaluru-based social commerce platform is rooting for a listing by the end of 2022. Meesho is evaluating both Indian and U.S. exchanges.
  • Resellers on the company's platform offer a variety of unbranded products, ranging from clothes to cosmetics to household appliances, predominantly in the country's smaller towns and cities.
  • Users can resell products from the supplier marketplace for a profit margin to customers, mainly through Meta-owned platforms WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram.
  • Meesho had 17.8 million monthly transacting users on its platform as of September, surging from 5.5 million in March.
  • Price Action: FB shares traded lower by 1.70% at $199.53 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB + SFTBY)

10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Airbnb Suspends Operations In Russia, Belarus
Why Apple, Microsoft And Other Big Buyback Stocks Are Crushing The S&P 500's Returns
5 Things You Might Not Know About Volodymyr Zelensky, President Of Ukraine
Randi Zuckerberg Sings Twisted Sister: Crypto Warcry Or Viral Cringe?
A Bullish Sign For Apple, Meta Platforms And PayPal Stocks: What The Charts Are Saying
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews IPOs Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com