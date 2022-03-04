Meta, SoftBank Backed Indian Startup Targets IPO; Exploring Indian and US Exchanges
- Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) and SoftBank Group Corp's (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF) Vision Fund 2 backed Indian startup, Meesho, looks to go public in early 2023, Reuters reports.
- The Bengaluru-based social commerce platform is rooting for a listing by the end of 2022. Meesho is evaluating both Indian and U.S. exchanges.
- Resellers on the company's platform offer a variety of unbranded products, ranging from clothes to cosmetics to household appliances, predominantly in the country's smaller towns and cities.
- Users can resell products from the supplier marketplace for a profit margin to customers, mainly through Meta-owned platforms WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram.
- Meesho had 17.8 million monthly transacting users on its platform as of September, surging from 5.5 million in March.
- Price Action: FB shares traded lower by 1.70% at $199.53 on the last check Friday.
