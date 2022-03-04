 Skip to main content

Altamira, Nuance Pharma Ink Licensing Pact For Bentrio In China, Additional Asian Markets
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2022 11:08am   Comments
Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: CYTO) has entered into an exclusive licensing and distribution agreement with Nuance Pharma Ltd in the Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macau, and South Korea for Bentrio.

  • Bentrio is a nasal spray for protection against airborne viruses and allergens.
  • Bentrio forms a protective gel layer on the nasal mucosa upon application into the nose. This thin film is designed to prevent the contact of viruses or allergens with cells.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Altamira will initially supply Bentrio to Nuance. 
  • Related: Altamira's Bentrio Nasal Spray Approved In Malaysia.
  • Nuance will make an upfront payment of $1 million and pay to Altamira development and commercial milestones of up to $3 million and $19.5 million, respectively. 
  • Nuance will have the right to register and commercialize Bentrio in the Territory. 
  • In a second stage, Nuance will assume local production of the product for the Territory upon certain milestones. 
  • Once Nuance assumes local production of Bentrio, it will pay Altamira a staggered royalty on net sales in the Territory at a high-single to low-double-digit percentage.
  • Price Action: CYTO shares are up 0.56% at $0.92 during the market session on the last check Friday.

