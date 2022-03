Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 368 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Interesting Points From Today's 52-Week Lows:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) .

. Direct Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:DRCT) was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low.

was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low. Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) was the biggest loser of the morning session, as it dropped 21.28% to reach its new 52-week low.

was the biggest loser of the morning session, as it dropped 21.28% to reach its new 52-week low. ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS (AMEX:AEF) was the most promising stock of the group, with shares actually trading up 0.0% to bounce back after reaching its new 52-week low.

The stocks that set new 52-week lows on Friday:

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $133.45 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.25%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $133.45 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.25%. Shell (NYSE:SHEL) stock drifted down 3.0% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $49.40.

stock drifted down 3.0% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $49.40. SAP (NYSE:SAP) shares moved down 2.63% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $106.05, drifting down 2.63%.

shares moved down 2.63% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $106.05, drifting down 2.63%. Citigroup (NYSE:C) shares were down 3.51% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $55.48.

shares were down 3.51% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $55.48. HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $57.81. The stock was down 2.71% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $57.81. The stock was down 2.71% on the session. Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) shares set a new yearly low of $2,000.63 this morning. The stock was down 4.7% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2,000.63 this morning. The stock was down 4.7% on the session. General Motors (NYSE:GM) shares set a new 52-week low of $42.82. The stock traded down 4.28%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $42.82. The stock traded down 4.28%. Fidelity National Info (NYSE:FIS) stock hit a yearly low of $90.35. The stock was down 2.4% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $90.35. The stock was down 2.4% for the day. Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) shares were down 6.34% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $41.96.

shares were down 6.34% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $41.96. Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) shares made a new 52-week low of $225.14 on Friday. The stock was down 2.24% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $225.14 on Friday. The stock was down 2.24% for the day. Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $14.98. Shares traded down 8.93%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $14.98. Shares traded down 8.93%. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $48.04 on Friday morning, moving down 2.02%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $48.04 on Friday morning, moving down 2.02%. ING Groep (NYSE:ING) shares fell to $9.81 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.69%.

shares fell to $9.81 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.69%. Barclays (NYSE:BCS) shares fell to $8.50 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.52%.

shares fell to $8.50 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.52%. Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) shares set a new 52-week low of $111.62. The stock traded down 0.67%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $111.62. The stock traded down 0.67%. Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) shares moved down 2.08% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $124.25, drifting down 2.08%.

shares moved down 2.08% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $124.25, drifting down 2.08%. CRH (NYSE:CRH) shares set a new yearly low of $39.06 this morning. The stock was down 9.66% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $39.06 this morning. The stock was down 9.66% on the session. Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $109.36. Shares traded down 5.59%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $109.36. Shares traded down 5.59%. PPG Indus (NYSE:PPG) stock hit a yearly low of $124.09. The stock was down 2.57% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $124.09. The stock was down 2.57% for the day. Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) stock hit $99.52 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.87%.

stock hit $99.52 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.87%. Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $133.20 and moving down 0.5%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $133.20 and moving down 0.5%. Fortive (NYSE:FTV) stock drifted down 2.99% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $60.81.

stock drifted down 2.99% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $60.81. Coca-Cola Europacific (NASDAQ:CCEP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $46.73 on Friday morning, moving down 7.59%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $46.73 on Friday morning, moving down 7.59%. Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) stock hit $10.04 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.67%.

stock hit $10.04 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.67%. VF (NYSE:VFC) stock set a new 52-week low of $54.22 on Friday, moving down 3.5%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $54.22 on Friday, moving down 3.5%. Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ:RYAAY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $85.94. Shares traded down 4.85%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $85.94. Shares traded down 4.85%. Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) shares set a new yearly low of $37.14 this morning. The stock was down 4.29% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $37.14 this morning. The stock was down 4.29% on the session. Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.40 on Friday morning, moving down 5.96%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.40 on Friday morning, moving down 5.96%. Magna International (NYSE:MGA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $62.63. Shares traded down 5.56%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $62.63. Shares traded down 5.56%. Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $29.24. The stock was down 4.58% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $29.24. The stock was down 4.58% on the session. United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) shares were down 7.93% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $37.00.

shares were down 7.93% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $37.00. RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) stock set a new 52-week low of $115.77 on Friday, moving down 1.92%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $115.77 on Friday, moving down 1.92%. Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) stock set a new 52-week low of $25.64 on Friday, moving down 7.09%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $25.64 on Friday, moving down 7.09%. Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $244.88. The stock was down 2.25% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $244.88. The stock was down 2.25% on the session. American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) stock hit $14.67 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.33%.

stock hit $14.67 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.33%. Toro (NYSE:TTC) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $89.52 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.61%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $89.52 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.61%. Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.35. The stock was down 3.06% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.35. The stock was down 3.06% on the session. IAC/InterActive (NASDAQ:IAC) shares hit a yearly low of $101.67. The stock was down 3.73% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $101.67. The stock was down 3.73% on the session. BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) shares made a new 52-week low of $37.19 on Friday. The stock was down 6.24% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $37.19 on Friday. The stock was down 6.24% for the day. Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) shares were down 5.23% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $18.91.

shares were down 5.23% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $18.91. Trex Co (NYSE:TREX) shares set a new yearly low of $75.13 this morning. The stock was down 1.39% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $75.13 this morning. The stock was down 1.39% on the session. Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TEVA) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.59 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.31%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.59 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.31%. Dr Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $48.41 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.8%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $48.41 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.8%. Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) stock set a new 52-week low of $20.00 on Friday, moving down 4.0%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $20.00 on Friday, moving down 4.0%. Tencent Music Enter Gr (NYSE:TME) shares moved down 3.42% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.63, drifting down 3.42%.

shares moved down 3.42% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.63, drifting down 3.42%. Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) shares hit a yearly low of $56.68. The stock was down 3.54% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $56.68. The stock was down 3.54% on the session. UGI (NYSE:UGI) shares set a new yearly low of $36.05 this morning. The stock was down 2.9% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $36.05 this morning. The stock was down 2.9% on the session. Cemex (NYSE:CX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.80 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 5.1%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.80 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 5.1%. ITT (NYSE:ITT) shares set a new yearly low of $82.03 this morning. The stock was down 3.51% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $82.03 this morning. The stock was down 3.51% on the session. Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) shares fell to $254.90 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.53%.

shares fell to $254.90 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.53%. Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) stock hit a new 52-week low of $76.36. The stock was down 4.08% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $76.36. The stock was down 4.08% on the session. GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) shares set a new 52-week low of $45.51. The stock traded down 6.55%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $45.51. The stock traded down 6.55%. Colfax (NYSE:CFX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $38.67 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.25%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $38.67 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.25%. Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) shares moved down 2.86% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $26.21, drifting down 2.86%.

shares moved down 2.86% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $26.21, drifting down 2.86%. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (NYSE:DNA) shares hit a yearly low of $3.62. The stock was down 5.96% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.62. The stock was down 5.96% on the session. IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) shares set a new 52-week low of $108.59. The stock traded down 2.35%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $108.59. The stock traded down 2.35%. OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) shares hit a yearly low of $45.66. The stock was down 3.28% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $45.66. The stock was down 3.28% on the session. PVH (NYSE:PVH) shares moved down 7.84% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $80.72, drifting down 7.84%.

shares moved down 7.84% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $80.72, drifting down 7.84%. MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) shares set a new 52-week low of $74.22. The stock traded down 3.03%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $74.22. The stock traded down 3.03%. Axalta Coating Sys (NYSE:AXTA) stock hit a yearly low of $24.77. The stock was down 3.53% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $24.77. The stock was down 3.53% for the day. BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) shares set a new yearly low of $66.32 this morning. The stock was down 4.01% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $66.32 this morning. The stock was down 4.01% on the session. Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) shares fell to $18.71 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.78%.

shares fell to $18.71 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.78%. ironSource (NYSE:IS) shares hit a yearly low of $5.14. The stock was down 0.48% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.14. The stock was down 0.48% on the session. Informatica (NYSE:INFA) stock hit $17.03 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.72%.

stock hit $17.03 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.72%. Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.48 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 5.46%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.48 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 5.46%. Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $7.32 and moving down 4.55%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $7.32 and moving down 4.55%. PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) stock hit $13.77 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.59%.

stock hit $13.77 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.59%. Fox Factory Holding (NASDAQ:FOXF) stock hit $106.01 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.71%.

stock hit $106.01 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.71%. Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) shares hit a yearly low of $75.71. The stock was down 2.95% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $75.71. The stock was down 2.95% on the session. Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) shares made a new 52-week low of $13.82 on Friday. The stock was down 4.7% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $13.82 on Friday. The stock was down 4.7% for the day. Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) shares fell to $5.31 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.77%.

shares fell to $5.31 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.77%. HUTCHMED (China) (NASDAQ:HCM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $21.13. Shares traded down 12.15%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $21.13. Shares traded down 12.15%. RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.64. Shares traded down 4.5%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.64. Shares traded down 4.5%. Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $23.75 on Friday morning, moving down 9.07%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $23.75 on Friday morning, moving down 9.07%. Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) shares set a new 52-week low of $55.87. The stock traded down 2.27%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $55.87. The stock traded down 2.27%. Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) shares fell to $19.71 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.2%.

shares fell to $19.71 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.2%. Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) shares set a new 52-week low of $60.52. The stock traded down 1.28%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $60.52. The stock traded down 1.28%. TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $21.84. Shares traded down 5.41%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $21.84. Shares traded down 5.41%. Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $155.00 on Friday morning, moving down 3.14%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $155.00 on Friday morning, moving down 3.14%. Diversey Holdings (NASDAQ:DSEY) stock hit a yearly low of $8.81. The stock was down 1.77% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $8.81. The stock was down 1.77% for the day. Kyndryl Hldgs (NYSE:KD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.14 on Friday morning, moving down 2.7%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.14 on Friday morning, moving down 2.7%. United Breweries Co (NYSE:CCU) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $14.49. Shares traded down 2.61%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $14.49. Shares traded down 2.61%. Canopy Gwth (NASDAQ:CGC) stock hit $6.40 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.73%.

stock hit $6.40 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.73%. Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) stock drifted down 4.52% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $43.35.

stock drifted down 4.52% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $43.35. BRF (NYSE:BRFS) shares fell to $2.98 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.78%.

shares fell to $2.98 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.78%. Dana (NYSE:DAN) stock hit a yearly low of $16.69. The stock was down 3.22% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $16.69. The stock was down 3.22% for the day. Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) shares fell to $18.00 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.03%.

shares fell to $18.00 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.03%. Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.55. The stock traded down 0.82%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $9.55. The stock traded down 0.82%. FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $13.36. Shares traded down 3.22%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $13.36. Shares traded down 3.22%. Cazoo Gr (NYSE:CZOO) shares fell to $2.90 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.69%.

shares fell to $2.90 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.69%. New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.21. Shares traded down 5.43%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.21. Shares traded down 5.43%. Millicom Intl Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) stock hit a yearly low of $20.54. The stock was down 4.29% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $20.54. The stock was down 4.29% for the day. Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) shares were down 2.71% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.45.

shares were down 2.71% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.45. Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.09. The stock traded down 4.04%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $5.09. The stock traded down 4.04%. Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) shares set a new yearly low of $15.92 this morning. The stock was down 3.28% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $15.92 this morning. The stock was down 3.28% on the session. 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) shares set a new yearly low of $14.93 this morning. The stock was down 5.06% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $14.93 this morning. The stock was down 5.06% on the session. Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) stock hit $4.90 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.28%.

stock hit $4.90 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.28%. Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) shares set a new yearly low of $5.63 this morning. The stock was down 12.85% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.63 this morning. The stock was down 12.85% on the session. Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) shares moved down 1.37% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $29.35, drifting down 1.37%.

shares moved down 1.37% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $29.35, drifting down 1.37%. 23andMe Holding (NASDAQ:ME) stock drifted down 4.9% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.80.

stock drifted down 4.9% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.80. Virtus Investment (NASDAQ:VRTS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $221.46. Shares traded down 4.57%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $221.46. Shares traded down 4.57%. LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.50 on Friday morning, moving down 2.25%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.50 on Friday morning, moving down 2.25%. Hello Gr (NASDAQ:MOMO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.08. The stock was down 4.81% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.08. The stock was down 4.81% on the session. Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) shares set a new 52-week low of $11.17. The stock traded down 3.2%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $11.17. The stock traded down 3.2%. Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.56 on Friday, moving down 2.47%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $12.56 on Friday, moving down 2.47%. Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.91 on Friday morning, moving down 6.27%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.91 on Friday morning, moving down 6.27%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) stock hit a yearly low of $7.79. The stock was down 12.63% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $7.79. The stock was down 12.63% for the day. Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.48. Shares traded down 4.02%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.48. Shares traded down 4.02%. PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $58.01 and moving down 2.23%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $58.01 and moving down 2.23%. Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) stock set a new 52-week low of $67.67 on Friday, moving down 3.77%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $67.67 on Friday, moving down 3.77%. Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) shares set a new 52-week low of $24.72. The stock traded down 2.79%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $24.72. The stock traded down 2.79%. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.55 on Friday. The stock was down 2.41% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $5.55 on Friday. The stock was down 2.41% for the day. Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) shares moved down 6.6% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.88, drifting down 6.6%.

shares moved down 6.6% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.88, drifting down 6.6%. Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) shares hit a yearly low of $17.50. The stock was down 1.54% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $17.50. The stock was down 1.54% on the session. SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) stock set a new 52-week low of $25.57 on Friday, moving down 4.14%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $25.57 on Friday, moving down 4.14%. Bright Health Gr (NYSE:BHG) stock hit a yearly low of $2.02. The stock was down 7.5% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.02. The stock was down 7.5% for the day. Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $31.43 on Friday morning, moving down 2.64%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $31.43 on Friday morning, moving down 2.64%. SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) stock hit $5.82 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.9%.

stock hit $5.82 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.9%. MYT Netherlands Parent (NYSE:MYTE) stock hit a yearly low of $12.43. The stock was down 1.23% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $12.43. The stock was down 1.23% for the day. Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) stock hit a yearly low of $5.42. The stock was down 4.04% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $5.42. The stock was down 4.04% for the day. Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.35. The stock traded down 3.98%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $8.35. The stock traded down 3.98%. Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) shares fell to $6.50 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.0%.

shares fell to $6.50 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.0%. American Well (NYSE:AMWL) shares fell to $3.59 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.17%.

shares fell to $3.59 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.17%. Shenandoah (NASDAQ:SHEN) shares hit a yearly low of $18.95. The stock was down 1.34% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $18.95. The stock was down 1.34% on the session. Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) stock drifted down 2.39% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.05.

stock drifted down 2.39% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.05. Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.03. The stock was down 2.66% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.03. The stock was down 2.66% on the session. ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) stock hit a yearly low of $3.75. The stock was down 1.04% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.75. The stock was down 1.04% for the day. MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) shares hit a yearly low of $6.06. The stock was down 1.61% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $6.06. The stock was down 1.61% on the session. Science 37 Hldgs (NASDAQ:SNCE) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.16. The stock traded down 4.64%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $7.16. The stock traded down 4.64%. Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.04 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.51%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.04 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.51%. Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs (NASDAQ:AVAH) shares set a new yearly low of $4.30 this morning. The stock was down 5.2% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.30 this morning. The stock was down 5.2% on the session. Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) stock drifted down 2.37% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.56.

stock drifted down 2.37% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.56. Day One Biopharmaceutical (NASDAQ:DAWN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.18 on Friday morning, moving up 1.25%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.18 on Friday morning, moving up 1.25%. Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) stock hit $3.65 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.29%.

stock hit $3.65 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.29%. WisdomTree Inv (NASDAQ:WETF) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $5.13 and moving down 1.8%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $5.13 and moving down 1.8%. Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) stock drifted down 3.61% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.40.

stock drifted down 3.61% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.40. Par Pacific Hldgs (NYSE:PARR) stock hit $11.74 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.01%.

stock hit $11.74 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.01%. Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) stock hit a yearly low of $9.88. The stock was down 4.25% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $9.88. The stock was down 4.25% for the day. Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) stock hit a yearly low of $28.37. The stock was down 3.98% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $28.37. The stock was down 3.98% for the day. Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) shares set a new yearly low of $2.22 this morning. The stock was up 0.22% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.22 this morning. The stock was up 0.22% on the session. Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) stock hit $13.85 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 19.06%.

stock hit $13.85 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 19.06%. EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) stock drifted down 4.69% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.15.

stock drifted down 4.69% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.15. Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) stock drifted down 2.22% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.03.

stock drifted down 2.22% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.03. Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $14.53. Shares traded down 3.83%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $14.53. Shares traded down 3.83%. BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) shares set a new 52-week low of $27.61. The stock traded down 5.27%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $27.61. The stock traded down 5.27%. Viad (NYSE:VVI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $31.05. Shares traded down 4.18%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $31.05. Shares traded down 4.18%. DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.93 on Friday. The stock was down 1.76% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.93 on Friday. The stock was down 1.76% for the day. Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) shares set a new yearly low of $9.40 this morning. The stock was down 3.96% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $9.40 this morning. The stock was down 3.96% on the session. Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $13.70 and moving down 1.7%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $13.70 and moving down 1.7%. Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.27 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.38%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.27 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.38%. ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) shares hit a yearly low of $22.20. The stock was down 3.88% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $22.20. The stock was down 3.88% on the session. Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) shares moved down 1.73% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.72, drifting down 1.73%.

shares moved down 1.73% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.72, drifting down 1.73%. Pzena Investment Mgmt (NYSE:PZN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $8.35. Shares traded down 2.2%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $8.35. Shares traded down 2.2%. HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) shares moved down 1.24% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $57.95, drifting down 1.24%.

shares moved down 1.24% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $57.95, drifting down 1.24%. Western Asset Emg Markets (NYSE:EMD) shares made a new 52-week low of $9.54 on Friday. The stock was down 9.22% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $9.54 on Friday. The stock was down 9.22% for the day. a.k.a. Brands Holding (NYSE:AKA) shares set a new yearly low of $4.32 this morning. The stock was down 6.13% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.32 this morning. The stock was down 6.13% on the session. Just Eat Takeaway.com (NASDAQ:GRUB) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.22. The stock traded down 6.02%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $6.22. The stock traded down 6.02%. Zealand Pharma (NASDAQ:ZEAL) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.00. The stock traded down 5.45%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $13.00. The stock traded down 5.45%. Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.37 on Friday morning, moving down 21.28%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.37 on Friday morning, moving down 21.28%. Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.74 on Friday. The stock was down 4.61% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.74 on Friday. The stock was down 4.61% for the day. Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.61 on Friday morning, moving down 1.57%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.61 on Friday morning, moving down 1.57%. Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $12.98 and moving down 0.45%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $12.98 and moving down 0.45%. Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) shares made a new 52-week low of $17.42 on Friday. The stock was down 4.25% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $17.42 on Friday. The stock was down 4.25% for the day. Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.55. The stock traded down 1.71%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $8.55. The stock traded down 1.71%. DMC Glb (NASDAQ:BOOM) stock hit $26.07 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.13%.

stock hit $26.07 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.13%. Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) stock drifted down 3.59% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $19.50.

stock drifted down 3.59% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $19.50. Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) shares moved down 2.51% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.48, drifting down 2.51%.

shares moved down 2.51% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.48, drifting down 2.51%. Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) shares set a new 52-week low of $18.55. The stock traded up 0.05%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $18.55. The stock traded up 0.05%. Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $14.43 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.63%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $14.43 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.63%. IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) shares were down 1.17% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.55.

shares were down 1.17% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.55. NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $18.43 on Friday morning, moving down 3.85%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $18.43 on Friday morning, moving down 3.85%. Revlon (NYSE:REV) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.38. The stock traded down 5.1%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $8.38. The stock traded down 5.1%. Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) shares were down 4.94% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.16.

shares were down 4.94% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.16. Ribbon Comms (NASDAQ:RBBN) shares were up 1.56% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.83.

shares were up 1.56% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.83. Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) shares were down 4.29% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.10.

shares were down 4.29% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.10. 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $12.87. Shares traded down 3.0%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $12.87. Shares traded down 3.0%. Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.58 on Friday morning, moving down 7.18%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.58 on Friday morning, moving down 7.18%. View (NASDAQ:VIEW) stock drifted down 4.32% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.77.

stock drifted down 4.32% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.77. Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $7.92. Shares traded down 1.0%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $7.92. Shares traded down 1.0%. Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) stock hit $1.46 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.58%.

stock hit $1.46 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.58%. Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.33 on Friday, moving up 0.08%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.33 on Friday, moving up 0.08%. Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) stock drifted down 3.53% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.05.

stock drifted down 3.53% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.05. bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) shares moved down 1.06% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.12, drifting down 1.06%.

shares moved down 1.06% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.12, drifting down 1.06%. Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) stock drifted down 1.16% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $39.11.

stock drifted down 1.16% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $39.11. C5 Acquisition (NYSE:CXAC) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.87 on Friday, moving down 0.5%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $9.87 on Friday, moving down 0.5%. Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) shares fell to $6.21 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.76%.

shares fell to $6.21 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.76%. Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $14.50. Shares traded down 12.33%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $14.50. Shares traded down 12.33%. ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS (AMEX:AEF) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.54, drifting 0.0% (flat).

shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.54, drifting 0.0% (flat). Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) stock drifted down 2.91% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.33.

stock drifted down 2.91% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.33. Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.11 on Friday, moving down 3.2%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.11 on Friday, moving down 3.2%. ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) shares fell to $7.23 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.61%.

shares fell to $7.23 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.61%. Sono Group (NASDAQ:SEV) shares made a new 52-week low of $4.41 on Friday. The stock was down 1.76% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $4.41 on Friday. The stock was down 1.76% for the day. Templeton Emerging Market (NYSE:TEI) shares hit a yearly low of $6.55. The stock was down 0.3% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $6.55. The stock was down 0.3% on the session. Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $34.79 on Friday morning, moving down 2.81%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $34.79 on Friday morning, moving down 2.81%. MedTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:MTAC) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.09 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 5.62%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.09 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 5.62%. 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) shares hit a yearly low of $12.42. The stock was down 3.65% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $12.42. The stock was down 3.65% on the session. Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) shares set a new yearly low of $7.84 this morning. The stock was down 2.68% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $7.84 this morning. The stock was down 2.68% on the session. Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) stock hit a yearly low of $6.77. The stock was down 3.55% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.77. The stock was down 3.55% for the day. Spire Globall (NYSE:SPIR) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.94 on Friday. The stock was down 3.68% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.94 on Friday. The stock was down 3.68% for the day. Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $7.30 and moving down 1.21%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $7.30 and moving down 1.21%. Genetron Holdings (NASDAQ:GTH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.97. The stock was down 2.3% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.97. The stock was down 2.3% on the session. PIMCO Strategic Global (NYSE:RCS) shares set a new yearly low of $5.50 this morning. The stock was down 3.2% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.50 this morning. The stock was down 3.2% on the session. BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) stock hit a yearly low of $2.18. The stock was down 3.95% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.18. The stock was down 3.95% for the day. Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.21 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.29%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.21 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.29%. Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.13 on Friday, moving down 3.09%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $7.13 on Friday, moving down 3.09%. Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.24 on Friday morning, moving down 0.15%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.24 on Friday morning, moving down 0.15%. Franklin Duration Income (AMEX:FTF) shares set a new yearly low of $7.66 this morning. The stock was down 0.65% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $7.66 this morning. The stock was down 0.65% on the session. Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) shares were down 5.57% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.64.

shares were down 5.57% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.64. GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) shares were down 2.09% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.52.

shares were down 2.09% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.52. Western Asset Global Corp (NYSE:GDO) shares set a new yearly low of $15.74 this morning. The stock was down 0.13% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $15.74 this morning. The stock was down 0.13% on the session. Stereotaxis (AMEX:STXS) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.95. The stock traded down 10.76%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.95. The stock traded down 10.76%. Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.30 on Friday, moving down 4.25%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.30 on Friday, moving down 4.25%. Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) stock hit $8.51 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.34%.

stock hit $8.51 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.34%. BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) stock hit $5.92 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.15%.

stock hit $5.92 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.15%. Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) stock hit $3.11 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.63%.

stock hit $3.11 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.63%. So-Young Intl (NASDAQ:SY) shares hit a yearly low of $2.08. The stock was down 4.52% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.08. The stock was down 4.52% on the session. Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.10 on Friday, moving down 0.05%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.10 on Friday, moving down 0.05%. Templeton Emerging (NYSE:EMF) shares moved down 2.35% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.67, drifting down 2.35%.

shares moved down 2.35% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.67, drifting down 2.35%. Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) shares fell to $5.38 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.42%.

shares fell to $5.38 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.42%. American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.02. The stock was down 4.6% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.02. The stock was down 4.6% on the session. EVI Industries (AMEX:EVI) shares moved down 4.56% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $16.91, drifting down 4.56%.

shares moved down 4.56% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $16.91, drifting down 4.56%. Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) stock hit a yearly low of $3.21. The stock was down 4.6% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.21. The stock was down 4.6% for the day. Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) shares hit a yearly low of $4.60. The stock was down 3.31% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.60. The stock was down 3.31% on the session. iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ:ICLK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.13 on Friday morning, moving down 11.16%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.13 on Friday morning, moving down 11.16%. Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) stock hit $1.40 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.03%.

stock hit $1.40 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.03%. Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) stock drifted up 0.64% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.69.

stock drifted up 0.64% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.69. Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) shares moved down 2.14% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.71, drifting down 2.14%.

shares moved down 2.14% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.71, drifting down 2.14%. CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.13. The stock traded down 1.53%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $5.13. The stock traded down 1.53%. Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) shares fell to $3.72 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.58%.

shares fell to $3.72 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.58%. Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $4.64. Shares traded up 0.25%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $4.64. Shares traded up 0.25%. Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) shares hit a yearly low of $5.05. The stock was down 2.4% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.05. The stock was down 2.4% on the session. Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) shares moved down 5.32% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.91, drifting down 5.32%.

shares moved down 5.32% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.91, drifting down 5.32%. CHINA FUND (NYSE:CHN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.30. The stock was down 1.85% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.30. The stock was down 1.85% on the session. Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) stock hit a yearly low of $4.73. The stock was down 1.46% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $4.73. The stock was down 1.46% for the day. KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) shares hit a yearly low of $8.16. The stock was down 2.57% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $8.16. The stock was down 2.57% on the session. Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.89 on Friday. The stock was down 2.37% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.89 on Friday. The stock was down 2.37% for the day. Asensus Surgical (AMEX:ASXC) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.62 and moving up 0.46%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.62 and moving up 0.46%. Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) stock hit $4.00 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.34%.

stock hit $4.00 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.34%. Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) shares moved down 1.37% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.30, drifting down 1.37%.

shares moved down 1.37% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.30, drifting down 1.37%. Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) shares made a new 52-week low of $9.47 on Friday. The stock was down 0.53% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $9.47 on Friday. The stock was down 0.53% for the day. Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ:LTRPA) shares were down 5.26% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.80.

shares were down 5.26% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.80. Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.61. The stock traded down 3.27%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.61. The stock traded down 3.27%. Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) shares were down 0.46% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.18.

shares were down 0.46% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.18. Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) shares hit a yearly low of $2.83. The stock was down 4.29% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.83. The stock was down 4.29% on the session. Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD) stock hit $1.75 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.21%.

stock hit $1.75 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.21%. Voya Emerging Markets (NYSE:IHD) stock drifted down 2.08% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.58.

stock drifted down 2.08% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.58. GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) stock drifted down 3.54% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.08.

stock drifted down 3.54% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.08. Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.25 and moving down 8.23%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.25 and moving down 8.23%. Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) shares set a new yearly low of $1.16 this morning. The stock was down 3.31% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.16 this morning. The stock was down 3.31% on the session. Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) stock hit $3.10 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.23%.

stock hit $3.10 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.23%. Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.80 on Friday, moving down 9.55%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.80 on Friday, moving down 9.55%. Aspira Womens Health (NASDAQ:AWH) shares moved down 0.82% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.95, drifting down 0.82%.

shares moved down 0.82% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.95, drifting down 0.82%. Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.58. Shares traded down 2.45%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.58. Shares traded down 2.45%. Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.32 on Friday morning, moving down 0.85%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.32 on Friday morning, moving down 0.85%. Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $4.01 and moving down 6.26%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $4.01 and moving down 6.26%. Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.75. The stock was down 1.08% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.75. The stock was down 1.08% on the session. Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.40. The stock traded down 1.32%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.40. The stock traded down 1.32%. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.65. The stock traded down 5.77%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $7.65. The stock traded down 5.77%. PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) shares were down 2.27% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.65.

shares were down 2.27% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.65. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) stock drifted down 0.51% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.86.

stock drifted down 0.51% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.86. Zedge (AMEX:ZDGE) stock hit a yearly low of $5.61. The stock was down 5.07% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $5.61. The stock was down 5.07% for the day. Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.32 on Friday, moving down 3.9%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.32 on Friday, moving down 3.9%. Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.89 on Friday. The stock was down 3.27% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.89 on Friday. The stock was down 3.27% for the day. Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) shares moved down 4.09% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.20, drifting down 4.09%.

shares moved down 4.09% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.20, drifting down 4.09%. First Trust/aberdeen Glb (NYSE:FAM) stock hit $7.37 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.74%.

stock hit $7.37 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.74%. Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.79 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 8.67%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.79 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 8.67%. Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $5.39. Shares traded up 5.35%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $5.39. Shares traded up 5.35%. Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.72 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 5.26%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.72 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 5.26%. Orion Gr Hldgs (NYSE:ORN) shares hit a yearly low of $2.27. The stock was down 2.77% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.27. The stock was down 2.77% on the session. Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) stock hit a yearly low of $1.88. The stock was down 2.55% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.88. The stock was down 2.55% for the day. ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.95 on Friday, moving down 3.7%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.95 on Friday, moving down 3.7%. Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.16 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.29%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.16 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.29%. Stone Harbor Emg Mkts (NYSE:EDI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.65. The stock was down 1.85% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.65. The stock was down 1.85% on the session. Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.45 on Friday. The stock was down 5.73% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.45 on Friday. The stock was down 5.73% for the day. Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.48 and moving down 4.56%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.48 and moving down 4.56%. NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.10. Shares traded down 5.0%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.10. Shares traded down 5.0%. F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) shares hit a yearly low of $2.85. The stock was down 1.72% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.85. The stock was down 1.72% on the session. First Trust/aberdeen (NYSE:FEO) stock hit $10.87 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.32%.

stock hit $10.87 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.32%. WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) shares fell to $2.68 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.5%.

shares fell to $2.68 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.5%. Boqii Holding (NYSE:BQ) stock drifted down 3.54% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.54.

stock drifted down 3.54% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.54. BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) stock drifted down 2.67% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.35.

stock drifted down 2.67% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.35. Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.72 on Friday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.72 on Friday morning, moving 0.0% (flat). Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) shares were down 5.73% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.41.

shares were down 5.73% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.41. Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) shares set a new yearly low of $2.00 this morning. The stock was down 4.31% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.00 this morning. The stock was down 4.31% on the session. Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.68 on Friday. The stock was down 3.46% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.68 on Friday. The stock was down 3.46% for the day. Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.77. The stock traded down 5.12%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.77. The stock traded down 5.12%. CorEnergy Infr Trust (NYSE:CORR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.80 on Friday morning, moving down 1.38%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.80 on Friday morning, moving down 1.38%. Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.73. The stock traded down 3.1%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.73. The stock traded down 3.1%. Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.58.

shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.58. Vivopower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.80 and moving down 2.63%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.80 and moving down 2.63%. Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.36 on Friday morning, moving down 1.7%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.36 on Friday morning, moving down 1.7%. The New Ireland Fund (NYSE:IRL) stock hit a yearly low of $9.59. The stock was down 2.93% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $9.59. The stock was down 2.93% for the day. MedAvail Holdings (NASDAQ:MDVL) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.00. The stock traded down 2.88%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.00. The stock traded down 2.88%. Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) stock drifted down 7.41% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.58.

stock drifted down 7.41% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.58. Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.35 on Friday morning, moving down 3.37%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.35 on Friday morning, moving down 3.37%. Meiwu Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.09 on Friday morning, moving down 5.21%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.09 on Friday morning, moving down 5.21%. Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) stock hit a yearly low of $1.15. The stock was down 1.65% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.15. The stock was down 1.65% for the day. Elite Education Gr Intl (NASDAQ:EEIQ) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.85 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 5.53%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.85 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 5.53%. Advanced Human Imaging (NASDAQ:AHI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.93. The stock was down 6.2% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.93. The stock was down 6.2% on the session. Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG) stock hit a yearly low of $1.87. The stock was down 7.65% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.87. The stock was down 7.65% for the day. Firsthand Tech Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.21 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.89%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.21 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.89%. LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.20 on Friday. The stock was down 4.35% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.20 on Friday. The stock was down 4.35% for the day. TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:TOMZ) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.95 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.02%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.95 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.02%. Eco Wave Power Global (NASDAQ:WAVE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $3.27. Shares traded down 7.97%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $3.27. Shares traded down 7.97%. Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) stock hit $2.21 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.28%.

stock hit $2.21 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.28%. Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) stock drifted down 4.58% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.28.

stock drifted down 4.58% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.28. Clarus Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:CRXT) stock hit $0.64 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.01%.

stock hit $0.64 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.01%. Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.05 and moving down 5.13%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.05 and moving down 5.13%. HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.83. The stock traded down 1.05%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.83. The stock traded down 1.05%. Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) shares set a new yearly low of $1.69 this morning. The stock was down 3.89% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.69 this morning. The stock was down 3.89% on the session. Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.51 and moving down 1.29%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.51 and moving down 1.29%. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) shares hit a yearly low of $2.87. The stock was down 0.34% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.87. The stock was down 0.34% on the session. Direct Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:DRCT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.38. Shares traded down 4.14%.

