Here's Why Splunk Shares Are Soaring Today

Private-equity firm Hellman & Friedman LLC acquired a 7.5% stake in Splunk Inc SPLK worth about $1.4 billion.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Hellman & Friedman started buying the stake in mid-late December after Splunk shares plunged when the company's former CEO resigned following several quarters of disappointing results.

The stake would make Hellman & Friedman the most prominent active shareholder of Splunk, which has a market value of nearly $20 billion.

Read How Analysts View Cisco's Potential Takeover Offer For Splunk Earlier this week, Splunk appointed Gary Steele as its new CEO. He was the founding CEO of Proofpoint Inc.

Splunk also reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 21% from a year ago to $901.1 million, beating consensus of $774.6 million. Annual recurring revenue rose 32% Y/Y to $3.12 billion.

Price Action: SPLK shares traded higher by 6.36% at $129.58 on the last check Friday.

