JELD-WEN's Finance Chief Resigns To Pursue Another Opportunity
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2022 9:48am   Comments
  • JELD-WEN Holding Inc's (NYSE: JELDcurrent CFO, John Linker, has decided to resign to pursue another CFO opportunity and transition his responsibilities by the end of March.
  • The company has named David Guernsey, currently EVP and president of JELD-WEN Europe, as acting CFO, effective April 1, 2022. Guernsey joined JELD-WEN in 2019 as SVP and president, Europe and was promoted to EVP in 2020. 
  • William (Bill) Christensen will join the company as EVP and president of JELD-WEN Europe on April 1. Christensen most recently served as CEO and group executive board chair of REHAU AG, a privately held Swiss-based global manufacturer.
  • Price Action: JELD shares are trading lower by 2.45% at $23.14 on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Management

