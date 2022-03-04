 Skip to main content

Disney Explores Cheaper, Ad Supported Tier Of Disney+ Streaming Service
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2022 8:15am   Comments
  • The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) is launching a cheaper, ad-supported tier of its Disney+ streaming service in the U.S. in late 2022. It also aims to expand internationally in 2023.
  • Disney would be joining the majority of entertainment companies, including AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) WarnerMedia, Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA), Comcast Corp's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) NBCUniversal, and Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA), which have launched ad-supported tiers of their streaming services as they seek to grow in the increasingly competitive streaming market, the Information reports
  • Disney seeks to hit its goal of profitability for its direct-to-consumer business in 2024 as it could fire up slowing subscriber growth for the service.
  • The moves signal how the focus of video streaming has shifted away from ad-free services, like that pioneered by Netflix more than a decade ago, to a more traditional ad-supported television model.
  • Price Action: DIS shares traded lower by 1.63% at $143.20 on the last check Friday. (Updated)
  • Editor's note: The news has been updated with confirmation of Disney launching the service in late 2022.

Posted-In: News Tech Media

