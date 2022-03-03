 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Furnished Finder Adds Wyndham Hotels To Its Accommodation List
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 1:11pm   Comments
Share:
Furnished Finder Adds Wyndham Hotels To Its Accommodation List
  • Furnished Finder, an online housing marketplace for traveling professionals, has added Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: WH) to its nationwide network of furnished accommodations.
  • Wyndham has nearly 490,000 rooms at over 6,000 affiliated hotels across 17 brands in the U.S.
  • Travelers can start taking advantage of negotiated discounts on Wyndham Hotels affiliated properties by booking at www.furnishedfinder.com/hotels.
  • Price Action: WH shares are trading lower by 0.53% at $86.67 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WH)

Recap: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For February 15, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Restaurants General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com