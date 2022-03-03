Furnished Finder Adds Wyndham Hotels To Its Accommodation List
- Furnished Finder, an online housing marketplace for traveling professionals, has added Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: WH) to its nationwide network of furnished accommodations.
- Wyndham has nearly 490,000 rooms at over 6,000 affiliated hotels across 17 brands in the U.S.
- Travelers can start taking advantage of negotiated discounts on Wyndham Hotels affiliated properties by booking at www.furnishedfinder.com/hotels.
- Price Action: WH shares are trading lower by 0.53% at $86.67 on the last check Thursday.
