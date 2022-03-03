United Airlines Debuts New 'Bag Drop Shortcut' Service
- United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) introduced bag drop shortcut, a new, simple way for customers to skip the line and check their bag in a minute or less on average.
- United said it is streamlining the process as recent customer surveys show that the bag check process can be a more stressful and time-consuming part of the travel experience.
- It is a free service and is available at all of United's U.S. hubs in Chicago, New York/Newark, Washington D.C., Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.
- The airline plans to expand bag drop shortcut to dozens more new airports this year.
- Price Action: UAL shares are trading lower by 4.20% at $40.66 on the last check Thursday.
