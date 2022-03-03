 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

United Airlines Debuts New 'Bag Drop Shortcut' Service
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 11:24am   Comments
Share:
United Airlines Debuts New 'Bag Drop Shortcut' Service
  • United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UALintroduced bag drop shortcut, a new, simple way for customers to skip the line and check their bag in a minute or less on average.
  • United said it is streamlining the process as recent customer surveys show that the bag check process can be a more stressful and time-consuming part of the travel experience.
  • It is a free service and is available at all of United's U.S. hubs in Chicago, New York/Newark, Washington D.C., Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.
  • The airline plans to expand bag drop shortcut to dozens more new airports this year.
  • Price Action: UAL shares are trading lower by 4.20% at $40.66 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (UAL)

Peering Into United Airlines Holdings Inc's Recent Short Interest
What Are Whales Doing With United Airlines Holdings
Airlines Advised To Not Fly Over All Of Ukraine Over 'Extreme' Risk; Russia Shuts Down Eastern Ukrainian Airspace
10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Ukraine Crisis Boosts Gold Names: A Gold Name Hits Our System's Top Ten For The First Time Since 2020
What Are Whales Doing With United Airlines Holdings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com