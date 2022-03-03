SpartanNash Hikes Dividend By 5%; Provides $1M Aid For Ukraine
- SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ: SPTN) Board of Directors has approved a 5% increase in quarterly cash dividend to $0.21 per share.
- The dividend will be paid on March 31, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 17, 2022.
- The company has committed to donating more than $1 million worth of critical food and supplies to Ukrainians amidst the country's recent invasion and attacks by Russia.
- SpartanNash held $10.7 million in cash and equivalents as of January 1, 2022.
- Price Action: SPTN shares traded higher by 3.62% at $30.35 on the last check Thursday.
