Walmart Relaunches Walmart2Walmart Mexico Money Transfer Program
- Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) has introduced a low price fee on money transfers for its customers to Mexico.
- Customers can now send money from any Walmart store in the U.S. to any Walmart store in Mexico for as little as $2.50 per transaction through the Walmart2Walmart money transfer program, powered by Ria Money Transfer.
- Walmart2Walmart money transfer service between the U.S. and Mexico, launched in 2016, was paused in 2018.
- "Our low-fee strategy demonstrates our commitment to continue improving the financial well-being of our customers around the world," said Julia Unger, VP, Walmart Financial Services.
- Price Action: WMT shares closed higher by 0.13% at $136.16 on Wednesday.
