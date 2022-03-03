 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Walmart Relaunches Walmart2Walmart Mexico Money Transfer Program
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 5:24am   Comments
Share:
Walmart Relaunches Walmart2Walmart Mexico Money Transfer Program
  • Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) has introduced a low price fee on money transfers for its customers to Mexico.
  • Customers can now send money from any Walmart store in the U.S. to any Walmart store in Mexico for as little as $2.50 per transaction through the Walmart2Walmart money transfer program, powered by Ria Money Transfer.
  • Walmart2Walmart money transfer service between the U.S. and Mexico, launched in 2016, was paused in 2018.
  • "Our low-fee strategy demonstrates our commitment to continue improving the financial well-being of our customers around the world," said Julia Unger, VP, Walmart Financial Services.
  • Price Action: WMT shares closed higher by 0.13% at $136.16 on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WMT)

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For March 3, 2022
Walmart Launches Virtual Fitting Room Technology: What Investors Need To Know
Sustaining Both Fish And Human Populations Is A Must, And Entirely Doable, According To This Seafood Company
How Is The Market Feeling About Walmart Inc?
Insiders Sell Around $16M Of 4 Stocks
CNBC's Final Trades: Walmart, Union Pacific, JPMorgan Chase And This Agro Stock
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com