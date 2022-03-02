 Skip to main content

Jacobs, Palantir Join Forces For Data Solutions, With Near-Term Focus On Water Sector
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2022 2:55pm   Comments
Share:
  • Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE: J) and Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) have established a strategic collaboration that targets data and technology solutions for the infrastructure and national security markets. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The collaboration focuses on the water sector in the near term and involves launching a joint data analytics offering to support public and private sector clients. The partnership plans to expand and commercialize this innovative solution.
  • Jacobs will leverage its existing O&M portfolio, machine learning modules, and wastewater process optimization tools, such as Replica, to develop and pilot a dynamic management solution suite.
  • The derived analytics and insights will help increase plant performance, reduce lifecycle costs, and secure plants from cyber threats.
  • The parties also plan other joint technical and programmatic initiatives to serve U.S. federal government customers.
  • Price Action: J shares traded higher by 3.02% at $126.72 and PLTR lower by 1.48% at $12.00 on the last check Wednesday.

