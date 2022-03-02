Equifax Seeks To Enhance Fraud Prevention Solutions Via Truepic Partnership
- Equifax Inc (NYSE: EFX) has partnered with Truepic to enhance trust and transparency in insurance underwriting and claims.
- Truepic's patented technology verifies digital media and associated data, including pixels, time, date, location, orientation, and more from the moment of capture.
- The partnership expands Equifax's fraud prevention solutions for its insurance customers to include the flagship Truepic Vision digital inspection platform.
- The added offering will help Equifax customers accelerate the property inspection process in originations, mitigate application fraud and facilitate the claim process for policyholders.
- Price Action: EFX shares traded higher by 2.38% at $224.25 on the last check Wednesday.
