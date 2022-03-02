 Skip to main content

Equifax Seeks To Enhance Fraud Prevention Solutions Via Truepic Partnership
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2022 2:41pm   Comments
  • Equifax Inc (NYSE: EFX) has partnered with Truepic to enhance trust and transparency in insurance underwriting and claims.
  • Truepic's patented technology verifies digital media and associated data, including pixels, time, date, location, orientation, and more from the moment of capture.
  • The partnership expands Equifax's fraud prevention solutions for its insurance customers to include the flagship Truepic Vision digital inspection platform.
  • The added offering will help Equifax customers accelerate the property inspection process in originations, mitigate application fraud and facilitate the claim process for policyholders.
  • Price Action: EFX shares traded higher by 2.38% at $224.25 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews

