Splash Beverage Bolsters Suncoast Beverage Distribution Agreement in South Florida By Including 2 New Drinks

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) announced that through its existing agreement with Suncoast Beverage Sales in Southwest Florida, it will now distribute SALT tequila and TapouT performance drinks as well.

Suncoast Beverage Sales is the authorized distributor of Anheuser-Busch products to wholesalers, restaurants, sports lounges, drug stores, the hospitality industry and other commercially licensed institutions in Southwest Florida. Suncoast Beverage Sales distributes a selection of specialty beers, flavored malt beverages, and non-beer brands.

Robert Nistico, CEO of Splash commented, “We continue to expand our footprint across Southwest Florida with the expansion of our distribution agreement with Suncoast. Suncoast is already one of our strong partners through which we sell our Copa di Vino and Pulpoloco brands. The agreement will now expand to include our SALT tequila and TapouT performance drinks. The beverage business is all about distribution, and we continue to execute our business strategy of blanketing important consumer markets through key distribution partners like Suncoast. We look forward to growing our business with Suncoast.”

Salt Tequila is naturally flavored 100% blanco agave tequila with a clean and sweet taste. Grown, distilled, and bottled in the region of Jalisco Mexico, each pristine bottle of Salt is the result of hard work, determination and countless blends. Salt Tequila offers a variety of naturally flavored tequilas to enhance pleasure.

TapouT is an international lifestyle brand that includes a complete line of high-performance sports drinks. TapouT Performance and TapouT Hybrid both feature a 3-in-1 advanced performance formula that delivers hydration and cellular recovery benefits. TapouT performance drinks restore what the body loses through physical exertion with 12 key vitamins, 68 minerals and all 5 electrolytes.

