Google's Fitbit Recalls Ionic Smartwatches For Battery Issues
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2022 11:39am   Comments
Google's Fitbit Recalls Ionic Smartwatches For Battery Issues

  • Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Fitbit recalled its Ionic smartwatches due to a burn hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

    Fitbit received at least 115 reports in the U.S. of the battery in the watch overheating, with 78 reports of burn injuries, two reports of third-degree burns, and four second-degree burns. Internationally, Fitbit received 59 reports of overheating, with 40 reports of burn injuries.

    Fitbit admitted that the burns were rare, CNBC reports. It said that the recall did not expand to the company’s other smartwatches or fitness trackers.

    Fitbit sold ~1 million Ionic watches in the U.S. along with 0.69 million internationally. The lithium-ion batteries in the smartwatches can overheat, which could cause burns, the CPSC said.

    CPSC instructed the consumers to immediately stop using the Ionic watches and contact Fitbit to start returning the device. 

    After returning the device, consumers will get a refund of $299 and a discount code for 40% off select Fitbit devices.

    Price Action: GOOG shares traded higher by 0.97% at $2,709.30 in the market on the last check Wednesday.

  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News Tech

