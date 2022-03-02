Here's Why Morgan Stanley Slashed Facebook Parent Meta's Price Target by 10%
- Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak lowered the price target on Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) to $325 from $360 and reiterated Overweight.
- The price target implies an upside of 59.7%.
- Nowak noted lower near-term monetization of Reels.
- Benchmark analyst Mark Zgutowicz harbored similar feelings and therefore initiated coverage on the stock with a Hold and without any price target.
- Erste Group analyst Hans Engel downgraded the stock recently to Hold from Buy.
- Price Action: FB shares traded higher by 1.08% at $205.70 in the market on the last check Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for FB
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Mar 2022
|Benchmark
|Initiates Coverage On
|Hold
|Feb 2022
|KGI Securities
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Neutral
