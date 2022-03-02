 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's Why Morgan Stanley Slashed Facebook Parent Meta's Price Target by 10%
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2022 11:32am   Comments
Share:
Here's Why Morgan Stanley Slashed Facebook Parent Meta's Price Target by 10%
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak lowered the price target on Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) to $325 from $360 and reiterated Overweight.
  • The price target implies an upside of 59.7%.
  • Nowak noted lower near-term monetization of Reels.
  • Benchmark analyst Mark Zgutowicz harbored similar feelings and therefore initiated coverage on the stock with a Hold and without any price target.
  • Erste Group analyst Hans Engel downgraded the stock recently to Hold from Buy.
  • Price Action: FB shares traded higher by 1.08% at $205.70 in the market on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for FB

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Mar 2022BenchmarkInitiates Coverage OnHold
Feb 2022KGI SecuritiesDowngradesOutperformNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for FB

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB)

This Plot Of Digital Land Just Sold For $14,420 In ETH In The SandBox
This Plot Of Digital Land Just Sold For $31,751 In MANA In Decentraland
This Plot Of Digital Land Just Sold For $71,240 In MANA In Decentraland
Metaverse Land Just Sold For $14,685 (4 ETH) In The SandBox
This Plot Of Digital Land Just Sold For $23,543 In ETH In The SandBox
Is Mark Zuckerberg A Robot? Here's How He Was Put To The Test
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
KIDSNeedhamMaintains65.0
IPGPNeedhamDowngrades
ASNDWedbushMaintains117.0
WDCStifelMaintains80.0
FDXJP MorganMaintains297.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com