Palantir Tech To Improve NHS Backlog
- Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) launched software across the U.K.’s NHS to help reduce the backlog of 6 million patients waiting for elective care, Financial Times reports.
- Palantir looks to spread its data processing technology across 30 hospital trusts in March to help cut the pandemic-induced NHS waiting lists.
- The NHS paid £23.5 million for a two-year license for the technology, expiring in December 2022.
- A recent pilot of Palantir’s Foundry system at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital Trust helped reduce the inpatient waiting list by 28%for all non-emergency surgeries.
- Palantir attracted controversy over its work with the U.S. immigration service and close links to national security agencies.
- Price Action: PLTR shares traded lower by 4.76% at $11.60 on the last check Wednesday.
