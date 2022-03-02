 Skip to main content

Palantir Tech To Improve NHS Backlog
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2022 10:02am   Comments
Palantir Tech To Improve NHS Backlog
  • Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) launched software across the U.K.’s NHS to help reduce the backlog of 6 million patients waiting for elective care, Financial Times reports.
  • Palantir looks to spread its data processing technology across 30 hospital trusts in March to help cut the pandemic-induced NHS waiting lists. 
  • The NHS paid £23.5 million for a two-year license for the technology, expiring in December 2022.
  • A recent pilot of Palantir’s Foundry system at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital Trust helped reduce the inpatient waiting list by 28%for all non-emergency surgeries. 
  • Palantir attracted controversy over its work with the U.S. immigration service and close links to national security agencies. 
  • Price Action: PLTR shares traded lower by 4.76% at $11.60 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

