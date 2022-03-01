 Skip to main content

Meet The Company Innovating Respiratory Care: By Directly Oxygenating The Blood At Early Stages

Jacinta Sherris  
March 01, 2022 2:24pm   Comments
Joe Hayon, Co-founder and CEO  of Inspira Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: IINN), was a guest speaker at Benzinga’s All Access on Feb. 25, 2022.  

Joe discussed his entrepreneurial journey and insights into Inspira Technologies - the medical device company specializing in innovative respiratory care solutions. Their solutions fill a much-needed gap between oxygen face masks and ventilators. 

Watch the full interview here.

 

