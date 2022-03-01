 Skip to main content

36 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 12:14pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) climbed 193% to $0.9962 after jumping 36% on Monday.
  • GBS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBS) rose 73.3% to $0.7971 after declining around 9% on Monday.
  • iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) shares gained 33.5% to $5.53 after the company reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue of $1.2 billion, flat year-on-year, beating the consensus of $1.15 billion.
  • Oak Street Health Inc (NYSE: OSH) gained 29.3% to $$22.65. Oak Street reported FY21 revenue of $1.43 billion.
  • UserTesting, Inc. (NYSE: USER) shares gained 26.2% to $10.50 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 and FY22 EPS and sales guidance above analysts’ estimates.
  • Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV) gained 22.9% to $131.73 after the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
  • Danimer Scientific Inc (NASDAQ: DNMR) climbed 22.1% to $$4.86 following narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
  • LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) gained 19.9% to $24.31. Starboard Value raised its stake in LivePerson from 8.5% to 9.7%.
  • AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL) surged 19.5% to $11.00 following Q2 results.
  • Quantum-Si Inc (NASDAQ: QSI) climbed 18.8% to $4.94 following Q4 results.
  • Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) rose 18.4% to $0.3078. Avinger recently reported successful completion of first cases with Lightbox 3 next generation imaging console.
  • BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) gained 15.8% to $14.62 as the Russia-Ukraine conflict caused supply concerns.
  • Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) gained 15.3% to $2.34. Humanigen recently reported a FY21 net loss of $4.04 per share.
  • American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) rose 15% to $1.53. American Rebel recently reported closing of $10.5 million public offering.
  • Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE: CANO) gained 14% to $5.55. Cano Health delayed Q4 earnings release and conference call.
  • Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) shares rose 14% to $0.6724.
  • Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) gained 11.6% to $223.03 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results and issued FY22 guidance.
  • Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) shares rose 7.1% to $0.4349 after dipping around 17% on Monday.

Losers

  • GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) shares dipped 38% to $17.00 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM) fell 39% to $3.7150 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) fell 30.8% to $1.1699 after gaining over 145% on Monday. Mullen Automotive recently announced progress on solid-state polymer battery pack development.
  • ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIMV) dipped 30% to $26.35. Credit Suisse initiated coverage on ZimVie with an Underperform rating and announced a price target of $34.
  • Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) fell 28.6% to $99.75 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued guidance.
  • eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) dipped 28% to $11.17 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) fell 26.6% to $1.74.
  • Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMLR) dipped 22.3% to $56.74 after the company reported Q4 EPS and sales results down from last year.
  • James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: JRVR) dropped 21.5% to $20.87 after the company reported Q4 EPS results down from last year.
  • Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX) fell 21% to $5.61 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) dropped 19.8% to $10.30 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) dropped 19.7% to $2.4950 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) fell 18% to $80.99. Eight months after delivering promising biomarker data from one of the first CRISPR trials, Intellia Therapeutics presented additional data from the Phase 1 trial for NTLA-2001 in transthyretin, or ATTR, amyloidosis.
  • Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYA) dipped 17.8% to $5.30 following Q4 results.
  • CSP Inc. (NASDAQ: CSPI) fell 17.3% to $6.82.
  • ON24, Inc. (NYSE: ONTF) dipped 17% to $12.95 after the company issued Q1 and FY22 guidance below analyst estimates.
  • BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) dropped 17% to $21.47 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS results and issued guidance.
  • Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA) fell 14.9% to $11.07.

