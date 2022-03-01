 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ford Reveals Pricing For Its F-150 Lightning Charge Station Pro
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 01, 2022 7:14am   Comments
Share:
Ford Reveals Pricing For Its F-150 Lightning Charge Station Pro

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) on Monday revealed pricing for its bi-directional home charging station that will power the legacy automaker’s soon-to-be-launched electric truck F-150 Lightning.

What Happened: Ford’s Charge Station Pro is available for $1,310 for a high-powered charging station that offers an 80-amp charging feature.  

In comparison, Enphase Energy Inc’s (NASDAQ: ENPH) subsidiary ClipperCreek’s 80-amp charging station is more expensive at $2,195 and does not feature bi-directional charging capability.

Bi-directional charging stations are capable of charging two ways, allowing EV owners to pull power from the grid to charge the battery or use it as a backup to power their home or business with specific loads.

F-150 Lightning customers who order the extended range battery pack (131 kWh usable) will receive a complementary Charge Station Pro. Customers opting for the standard range (98kWh) would however have to buy the charging service.

Designed for Ford Lightning and its other electric vehicles, the charging station will also work with all J1772 plugs, the company said.

The automaker is offering a three-year limited warranty on the charging station. InsideEVs first reported the development. Ford did not respond to an email from Benzinga sent outside of business hours, seeking a comment.

See Also: Ford Nearly Doubles F-150 Lightning Production Target, To Open Order Bank This Thursday For Reservation Holders

Why It Matters: Unlike Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), which is rolling out its own fast-charging network called the Supercharger network, Ford has partnered with Electrify America, Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) and Ionity for the needs of its charging network.

Ford has built its own home EV-charging wall box for Lightning, with the ability to charge the electric truck 15% charge to 100% in eight hours. 

The company's Charge Station Pro delivers Level 2 capability at home, unlike Tesla’s DC fast chargers, which have Level 3 capability and are faster.

The Lightning is expected to begin selling in spring this year.

Price Action: Ford shares closed 1.5% lower at $17.5 a share on Monday.

Photo: Courtesy of Ford

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (F)

GM Said To Temporarily Halt Exports To Russia As It Weighs Impact Of Global Sanctions Against The Country
Here's How Ford And Other Automakers' Manufacturing Has Been Disrupted By Russia's Ukraine Invasion
EV Week In Review: Tesla Bets Big On China, Lucid Hit With Recall Woes, Li Auto Surprises With Quarterly Profit, Ford Puts to Rest Spin-off Talks And More
This Textbook Company Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Ford, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin And Dogecoin
Ford Motor Whale Trades For February 25
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVs F-150 LightningNews Retail Sales Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com