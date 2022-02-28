Amazon Looks To Sell Digital Ad Space In Its Physical Stores
- Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) looks to sell digital advertising on the plethora of screens within its physical stores to boost those stores' profitability, Business Insider reports.
- Amazon aims to roll out digital signage ads in physical stores during Q2.
- Amazon is discussing other ideas, including personalized ads on its smart shopping cart screens, called the Dash Cart, check-out kiosks, and smokescreen ads that show up on the front of glass refrigerator doors.
- Since most of Amazon's physical stores are in the notoriously low-margin grocery business, selling ads can create a meaningful profit channel for the stores.
- Amazon looks to sell the new in-store ad placements through its demand-side platform that advertisers use to buy programmatic ads that appear in connected TV apps and on publishers' websites.
- Price Action: AMZN shares traded lower by 0.95% at $3,046.41 in the market on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.