Amazon Looks To Sell Digital Ad Space In Its Physical Stores
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 1:29pm   Comments
  • Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) looks to sell digital advertising on the plethora of screens within its physical stores to boost those stores' profitability, Business Insider reports
  • Amazon aims to roll out digital signage ads in physical stores during Q2. 
  • Amazon is discussing other ideas, including personalized ads on its smart shopping cart screens, called the Dash Cart, check-out kiosks, and smokescreen ads that show up on the front of glass refrigerator doors.
  • Since most of Amazon's physical stores are in the notoriously low-margin grocery business, selling ads can create a meaningful profit channel for the stores.
  • Amazon looks to sell the new in-store ad placements through its demand-side platform that advertisers use to buy programmatic ads that appear in connected TV apps and on publishers' websites. 
  • Price Action: AMZN shares traded lower by 0.95% at $3,046.41 in the market on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: News Tech Media

