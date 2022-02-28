Cathie Wood Bought Another $3M In Tesla On Friday; Here Are Other Key Trades

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Friday lapped up more shares in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) in a week that saw the electric vehicle company’s stock pull back from recent highs amid reports of a regulatory probe related to insider trading.

The firm bought 3,927 shares — estimated to be worth $3.18 million based on Friday’s closing price — in Tesla.

Tesla stock closed 1.1% higher at $809.8 a share on Friday. The stock, which is down 32.5% year-to-date, had sunk 8.6% last week.

Including Friday’s buy, Ark Invest had piled up 59,430 shares in Tesla last week.

The St. Petersburg, Florida-based Ark Invest owns shares in Tesla via three of its active exchange-traded funds — the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK), the Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS: ARKQ) and the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW).

The three ETFs held 1.66 million shares, worth $1.33 billion, in Tesla ahead of Friday’s trade.

Ark Invest expects the Tesla stock to hit the $3,000 mark by the end of 2025.

Wood in December also started buying shares in the U.S.-listed Chinese electric automaker Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV), which is a much smaller, but fast-growing player.

Here are the other key trades on Friday:

Sold 1,968 shares — estimated to be worth $22,572— in Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR). Ark Invest owns about 500 shares in the Peter Thiel-founded company via six of its ETFs following Friday’s sale.

Bought 13,109 shares — estimated to be worth $2.3 million — in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN). Shares of the fintech company that deals in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) closed 1.5% lower at $176.8 a share on Friday.