Drilling Deep: Oil Market Misinformation Swirls After Ukraine Invasion

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

As the world watches the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and oil markets start gyrating in response, there's a lot of bad information out there about the state of the oil market.

That's not a good formula in an industry in which fuel prices are a major cost for transportation proviers. Host John Kingston clears up some of the so-called "facts" this week on Drilling Deep.

Also on the podcast, Transfix and The Trucking Fitness Company are teaming up to get a fitness program into the hands of drivers. Representatives from the two companies join the podcast to talk about their plans.

More articles by John Kingston

Drilling Deep: What's motivating the Canadian drivers?

Drilling Deep: Mehrotra looks at a very profitable Q4 for trucking

Drilling Deep: The feedback coming from truck drivers

Image credit: FreightWaves

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.