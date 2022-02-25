 Skip to main content

Drilling Deep: Oil Market Misinformation Swirls After Ukraine Invasion
FreightWaves  
February 25, 2022 12:51pm   Comments
Drilling Deep: Oil Market Misinformation Swirls After Ukraine Invasion

As the world watches the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and oil markets start gyrating in response, there's a lot of bad information out there about the state of the oil market.

That's not a good formula in an industry in which fuel prices are a major cost for transportation proviers. Host John Kingston clears up some of the so-called "facts" this week on Drilling Deep.

Also on the podcast, Transfix and The Trucking Fitness Company are teaming up to get a fitness program into the hands of drivers. Representatives from the two companies join the podcast to talk about their plans.

 

Image credit: FreightWaves

