This Tesla Competitor Targets 10% EV Market Share By 2030
- Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) backed Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) is "making progress" in raising EV production at its Normal, Illinois, assembly plant, CEO R.J. Scaringe said, Reuters reports from Wolfe Research conference.
- The Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) competitor aims to win a 10% share in the EV market by 2030.
- Scaringe said Rivian had replaced some chipsets in certain parts with other chipsets that are easier to get.
- He admitted that the global shortage would be a factor through the rest of the year.
- Rivian was building a pilot line for in-house production of battery cell production and plans to co-invest with a supplier on production.
- Price Action: RIVN shares traded lower by 1.93% at $62.48 in the premarket on the last check Friday.
