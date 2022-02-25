 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

This Tesla Competitor Targets 10% EV Market Share By 2030
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2022 6:30am   Comments
Share:
This Tesla Competitor Targets 10% EV Market Share By 2030
  • Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) backed Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) is "making progress" in raising EV production at its Normal, Illinois, assembly plant, CEO R.J. Scaringe said, Reuters reports from Wolfe Research conference.
  • The Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) competitor aims to win a 10% share in the EV market by 2030.
  • Scaringe said Rivian had replaced some chipsets in certain parts with other chipsets that are easier to get.
  • He admitted that the global shortage would be a factor through the rest of the year.
  • Rivian was building a pilot line for in-house production of battery cell production and plans to co-invest with a supplier on production.
  • Price Action: RIVN shares traded lower by 1.93% at $62.48 in the premarket on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RIVN)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
(RIVN) - Analyzing Rivian Automotive Inc. - Class A Common Stock's Short Interest
Could FOREX.com's Metals Prove A Worthy Substitute To Equities In 2022?
Rivian Automotive Whale Trades For February 14
Mid-Day Market Update: Gold Rises 1%; BioDelivery Sciences International Shares Spike Higher
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com