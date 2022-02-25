Daiwa Gets Bullish On Tesla Citing Its Edge Amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- Daiwa analyst Jairam Nathan upgraded Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) to Outperform from Neutral with a price target of $900, down from $980. It implies an upside of 12.4%.
- The analyst says renewed supply chain concerns combined with higher oil prices enhance Tesla's competitive advantage over legacy internal combustion engines.
- Tesla's ability to export out of "cost-efficient" China and its history of better managing chip shortages in 2021 could strengthen its competitive position under the current Russia/Ukraine situation, Nathan tells investors in a research note.
- Further, the analyst adds that higher oil prices and the potential of fuel shortages, especially in Europe, could accelerate the shift to electric vehicles.
- Price Action: TSLA shares traded higher by 0.28% at $803 in the premarket on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for TSLA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Daiwa Capital
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Outperform
|Feb 2022
|Piper Sandler
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Jan 2022
|Credit Suisse
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Outperform
View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Tech