Daiwa Gets Bullish On Tesla Citing Its Edge Amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2022 6:22am   Comments
Daiwa Gets Bullish On Tesla Citing Its Edge Amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis
  • Daiwa analyst Jairam Nathan upgraded Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLAto Outperform from Neutral with a price target of $900, down from $980. It implies an upside of 12.4%.
  • The analyst says renewed supply chain concerns combined with higher oil prices enhance Tesla's competitive advantage over legacy internal combustion engines. 
  • Tesla's ability to export out of "cost-efficient" China and its history of better managing chip shortages in 2021 could strengthen its competitive position under the current Russia/Ukraine situation, Nathan tells investors in a research note. 
  • Further, the analyst adds that higher oil prices and the potential of fuel shortages, especially in Europe, could accelerate the shift to electric vehicles.
  • Price Action: TSLA shares traded higher by 0.28% at $803 in the premarket on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for TSLA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Daiwa CapitalUpgradesNeutralOutperform
Feb 2022Piper SandlerMaintainsOverweight
Jan 2022Credit SuisseUpgradesNeutralOutperform

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ICLRDeutsche BankMaintains235.0
ONEMDeutsche BankMaintains16.0
TROXDeutsche BankMaintains26.0
TECKDeutsche BankMaintains40.0
IRDeutsche BankMaintains58.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
