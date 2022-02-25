AMD Adopts New $8B Share Buyback Plan
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc's (NASDAQ: AMD) board approved a new $8 billion share buyback program.
- The new program is in addition to the $4 billion share repurchase program announced in May 2021.
- Related Content: AMD Stock Rallies On Q4 Beat, Positive Outlook: Data Center, Gaming Revenues Shine
- AMD held $3.6 billion in cash and equivalents and generated $822 million in operating cash flow during the quarter ended December 25.
- Price Action: AMD shares closed higher by 6.24% at $116.61 on Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.