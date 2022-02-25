Elon Musk And Mark Zuckerberg Are Losing Billions In 2022 — But They're Still Richer Than Just About Everybody Else
Two of the world’s richest people have lost large portions of their net worth due to the fall of the stock prices of the companies they lead. Here’s a look at how much the net worth of Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg has fallen in 2022.
What Happened: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk remains the richest person in the world, but his net worth has dropped significantly in 2022.
Musk is worth $199 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index, placing him ahead of Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos at $169 billion.
Musk’s net worth has decreased by $71.7 billion in 2022 as the stock of Tesla has fallen 27.7% year-to-date. Much of Musk’s net worth is tied to the price of Tesla and the valuation of privately held SpaceX.
Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), has watched his net worth fall by $50.1 billion in 2022. He fell out of the top 10 billionaires list earlier this year and ranks 14th at $75.4 billion at the time of writing.
Shares of Meta Platforms are down 41% year-to-date. The stock fell after earnings and had the biggest one-day loss in U.S. history of stocks, losing $230 billion in value.
Zuckerberg’s net worth fell by $30 billion on the one-day drop. He had been a member of the top 10 list from Bloomberg since July 2015.
Why It’s Important: Musk became the first person to hit a net worth of more than $300 billion in November 2021. With the rising value of Tesla shares, Musk was worth more than several top 10 members combined.
Musk’s net worth had even reached a point in 2021 where he had enough money to purchase every MLB, NBA, NFL and NHL team. With the drop in net worth, Musk now falls shy of the $260 billion needed to accomplish this massive feat.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) CEO Warren Buffett is the only member of the top 10 to have a positive gain in net worth in 2022. He's ranked sixth on the list at $112 billion with a $3.4 billion increase in net worth.
Only three of the top 25 on the list have increased their net worth in 2022.
Despite Musk and Zuckerberg losing over a combined $90 billion to their net worth, they remain two of the 15 richest people in the world.
