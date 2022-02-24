Save Foods To Bring Superior Avocados To European Consumers, Retailers

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Save Foods (NASDAQ: SVFD) (FSE: 80W), an agri-food tech company specializing in eco crop protection that helps to reduce food waste and ensure food safety, today announced that Galilee Export is now using Save Foods’ crop protection treatment on all its avocados. Save Food’s eco-friendly treatment has been shown to keep avocados fresh and in good condition for up to twice as long compared to conventionally treated produce. “Our partnership with Galilee Export is providing European consumers and retailers with a superior quality of avocado,” said Dan Sztybel, CEO of Save Foods’ Israeli subsidiary. “As the produce treated with Save Foods’ products stays fresher for longer, there is a reduction in produce waste and the quality of the produce is maintained for longer periods. We are happy to help growers and packers comply with stricter regulations in a sustainable way, using our green products. We also look forward to continuing to grow our collaboration with our partner Galilee Export in the near future.”

About Save Foods Inc.

Save Foods s an Israel-based agri-food tech company that addresses two of the most significant challenges in the fresh produce industry: food waste and loss, and food safety. Save Foods is dedicated to delivering cost-effective, easy to implement solutions for improved safety, freshness and quality, every step of the way from field to fork. Collaborating closely with its customers, Save Foods develops technology that benefits the entire supply chain and improves the safety and quality of life of both workers and consumers. Save Foods’ initial applications are in post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetable packing houses processing citrus, avocado, pears, bell peppers and mangos. By controlling and preventing pathogen contamination and significantly reducing the use of hazardous chemicals and their residues, Save Foods’ eco treatments not only prolong the shelf life of fresh produce and reduce food loss and waste, but they also help to ensure a safe-to-consume end-product. For more information about the company, visit www.SaveFoods.co.

