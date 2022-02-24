Google Eases COVID-19 Restrictions For Return To Office
- Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google loosened some of its Covid-19 restrictions as it plans to return to the office, CNBC reports.
- It revived some of its buzzy perks like fitness centers, massages, and nixing vaccinations.
- Google Real Estate and Workplace Services VP David Radcliffe sent an email to San Francisco Bay Area employees citing the instructions.
- Google will not require vaccinations as a condition of employment for U.S. workers.
- The Bay Area offices lifted the testing requirement, which applied even to vaccinated employees.
- In addition, Google dropped its social distancing requirement and masks for vaccinated employees in most areas.
- Price Action: GOOG shares traded higher by 1.65% at $2,593.80 on the last check Thursday.
