Google Eases COVID-19 Restrictions For Return To Office
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 2:24pm   Comments
  • Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google loosened some of its Covid-19 restrictions as it plans to return to the office, CNBC reports.
  • It revived some of its buzzy perks like fitness centers, massages, and nixing vaccinations.
  • Google Real Estate and Workplace Services VP David Radcliffe sent an email to San Francisco Bay Area employees citing the instructions.
  • Google will not require vaccinations as a condition of employment for U.S. workers.
  • The Bay Area offices lifted the testing requirement, which applied even to vaccinated employees.
  • In addition, Google dropped its social distancing requirement and masks for vaccinated employees in most areas.
  • Price Action: GOOG shares traded higher by 1.65% at $2,593.80 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

