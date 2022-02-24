 Skip to main content

Insulet Posts Street-Beating Q4 Earnings, Omnipod Revenues Up ~20%
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 6:41am   Comments
Insulet Corp's (NASDAQ: PODDQ4 FY21 revenue increased 25% (25.7% in constant currency) to $307.7 million, exceeding the consensus of $301.06 million.

  • The company brought in $275.8 million in revenues for its Omnipod insulin delivery platform for the quarter, representing a 19.3% increase. 
  • Insulet posted Q4 EPS of $0.42, a shift from EPS loss of $(0.26) a year ago and beat the consensus of $0.32.
  • Insulet just last month received FDA clearance for the next-generation Omnipod 5 and is amid a limited launch of the platform.
  • Related: FDA Approves Insulet's Omnipod Automated Insulin Delivery System Patients Aged 6 Years & Above.
  • The company has submitted Omnipod 5 preschool pivotal study data (ages 2 to 6 years) to the FDA.
  • "2021 was another successful year for Insulet, as we reached an important milestone of over $1 billion in revenue and advanced our strategic priorities," said Insulet President and CEO Shacey Petrovic. 
  • Guidance (in CC)Insulet projects revenue growth of 12% - 16% for FY22, with an increase of between 15% - 20% expected for Omnipod platform sales.
  • For Q1 FY22, the company expects revenue growth of 13% - 16%, with Omnipod sales growth of 13% - 16%.
  • Price Action: PODD shares closed 1.59% lower at $230.82 on Wednesday.

