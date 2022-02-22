Draganfly Celebrates Major Health and Safety Milestone with over 500,000 Seats Sanitized

Draganfly disinfected its 500,000th seat using the Company’s proprietary pathogen and surface sanitizer spray.

In addition to the recent spraying at Alabama State University’s Dunn-Oliver Acadome, Draganfly’s proprietary pathogen and surface sanitizer spray was administered ahead of the Drone Racing League’s Vegas Championship Race Presented by T-Mobile outside T-Mobile Arena during CES® 2022 as well as the EDGE22 plenary sessions at the Park Theater in the Park MGM in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Last year, the Company’s spray was implemented ahead of several high-profile events, including NASCAR’s June tripleheader weekend at the Nashville Superspeedway and Barrett-Jackson’s March collector car auction in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Draganfly’s proprietary pathogen and surface spray is an innovative organic sanitizer capable of up to 24-hour pathogen sequestration and kill-efficacy. Delivered using the Company’s patented drone technology, crews can thoroughly spray stadiums, arenas, and other large venues in four to six hours.

“We are pleased to have reached this milestone as part of our ongoing work to establish ourselves as leaders in the emerging health safety and response industry,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly. “We see this as a growing space as the world becomes more aware of the requirements for health safety and response systems like the services that Draganfly provides. As we progress from the global pandemic to endemic, we see the awareness, and the demand for these services continues to grow.”

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software, and AI systems that revolutionize the way organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 20 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry leader serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

