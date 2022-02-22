 Skip to main content

Disney Bumps Up Prices For Park Visitors: All You Need To Know
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 9:20am   Comments
  • The Walt Disney Co's (NYSE: DIS) Walt Disney World Resort boosted the ticket prices for guests visiting the parks for multiple days, CNBC reports.
  • Disney raised the prices of multiday passes for between four and ten days by 2% - 6%.
  • Prices for base tickets for those attending any of Disney's four theme parks in Florida for between one and three days remain intact.
  • Park Hopper passes for one to two days remain intact. However, Disney has raised the prices of these tickets for three- to 10-day spans. These passes allow visitors to move between the theme parks on the same day.
  • The price hike is the first significant adjustment to the Orlando, Florida-based theme parks' ticket pricing since March 2019.
  • Price Action: DIS shares traded lower by 1.00% at $149.85 premarket on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

