Flora Growth Focused On Opportunities In The CBD Industry

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Luis Merchan, Flora Growth's President and CEO, appeared on a webinar on February 11, 2022, highlighting the opportunities and challenges affecting the CBD industry in key markets

He has reiterated the company's commitment to leveraging the industry's opportunities for the growth of its operations, expansion of its market reach, and value creation for its shareholders

The CBD industry is projected to be valued at $20 billion by 2025, and Flora Growth plans to capitalize on this growth

In 2020, CBD sales in the United States reached $4.6 billion. It is projected that by 2024, this industry will be valued at $15 billion and $20 billion by 2025. For a federally illegal product up until 2018, this industry has grown tremendously and shows even greater promise for growth in the coming years (https://cnw.fm/h15ED).

Flora Growth (NASDAQ: FLGC), an internationally-focused cannabis brand builder that leverages natural, cost-effective cultivation practices to supply cannabis derivatives, recognizes…

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to FLGC are available in the company's newsroom at https://cnw.fm/FLGC

About CBDWire

CBDWire (CBDW) is a specialized information provider focused on (1) reporting CBD-related news and updates, (2) releasing CBDNewsBreaks crafted to keep investors abreast of the latest and greatest in the CBD market, (3) refining and enhancing corporate press releases, (4) delivering end-to-end distribution and social media services to client-partners and (5) constructing effective corporate communication solutions based on the unique requirements of CBD companies. CBDW is exclusively positioned in the burgeoning CBD sector with a proven team of journalists and researchers working to deliver high quality content to an expansive target audience of investors, consumers and industry news outlets. Our dissemination network of over 5,000 downstream distribution points allows us to deliver unparalleled reach, visibility and recognition to companies operating in both cannabidiol and the wider cannabis space. CBDWire (CBDW) is where CBD news, content and information converge.

To receive instant SMS alerts, text CBDWire to 21000 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information please visit https://www.CBDWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CBDWire website applicable to all content provided by CBDW, wherever published or re-published: https://CBDWire.com/Disclaimer

Do you have questions or are you interested in working with CNW? Ask Our Editor

CBDWire (CBDW)

Denver, Colorado

www.CBDWire.com

303.498.7722 Office

Editor@CBDWire.com

CBDWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork.

Image sourced from Pixabay

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.