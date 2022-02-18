Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For Feb. 18, 2022: DraftKings, GameStop, Roku And More

Benzinga’s “Daily Brief On Trending Tickers” highlights top-searched tickers from around the web and uses the Benzinga Pro platform to highlight recent news items possibly impacting those stocks.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) shares are trading lower after reporting an earnings loss of 80 cents per share, missing estimates by a penny. Revenue was up $151.10 million from the same period last year.

GameStop (NYSE: GME): In partnership with Immutable X, GameStop will soon launch its NFT marketplace. There, users will be able to trade in-game assets - such as items from Fortnite, the popular Battle Royale video game - via blockchain tokens on the Ethereum platform.

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results and issued first-quarter net sales guidance below estimates.

Palantir Technologies, Inc (NYSE: PLTR) shares are trading lower after suffering a bearish reaction to mixed fourth-quarter financial results. Palantir reported quarterly EPS of 2 cents per share, which missed the consensus estimate of 4 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $432.87 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $417.69 million by 4%.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) added 24 Supercharger stations in mainland China last month, taking its offering to more than 1,100 in the region. Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Thursday bought 1,252 shares — estimated to be worth $1.09 million — in the Elon Musk-led company on the day shares closed 5.09% lower at $876.3.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) CEO Adam Aron tweeted Friday he's donating $1 million in currently owned stock, looking to spread the money over a number of charities.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported forecast-beating fourth-quarter results and issued upbeat guidance for the first quarter. Notwithstanding the better-than-expected earnings report, the stock pulled back sharply on Thursday.

ARK Innovation (NYSE: ARKK): Cathie Wood said Thursday the technology companies in her innovation-focused portfolio are drastically undervalued, and she believes that her fund’s recent sell-off is short-lived. Her flagship fund Ark Innovation ETF was caught in the epicenter of the tech-driven sell-off in 2022, down 26% year to date.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL): JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee, equating international shipments to Apple's iPhone shipments, noted the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology disclosed that international shipments tracked at 7.3 million for January beat the historical average of 4.8 million shipments for the month and "the highest shipments for the month of January since 2015."

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) rose by as much as 2.5% on Thursday after Bank of America upgraded shares to Buy with a $127 price target, raised from $111, following the utility's full-year results that included a "trifecta of positives" - an earnings beat on already-raised guidance, a raise of the FY 2022 EPS range, and "strong affirmation of the long-term growth trajectory."

