Huawei Aims To Spend $633M On Digital Energy HQ, R&D Center
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2022 7:14am   Comments
  • Huawei Technologies looks to spend CNY4 billion ($632.52 million) on building a new headquarters and R&D center for its digital power unit, Reuters reports.
  • Huawei Digital Power inked an agreement on February 17 with the local government of the southern metropolis of Shenzhen, where its parent is headquartered, for the project.
  • Huawei has been trying to diversify its portfolio beyond its core telecoms and smartphone businesses hit hard by U.S. export restrictions in recent years.
  • Huawei's U.S. suppliers included Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT), Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google, Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC), Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM), and Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) before the U.S. banned it citing security threat
  • In January, Huawei Digital Power and China Resources Power Holdings Co Ltd agreed to develop clean energy projects. China Resources Power operates coal-fired power plants across China.

Posted-In: HuaweiNews Tech Media

