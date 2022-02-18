 Skip to main content

60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2022 4:42am   Comments
Gainers

  • Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) shares climbed 618.2% to close at $92.65 on Thursday, just a few days after the company completed its SPAC merger with Thayer Ventures.
  • Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) surged 343.5% to close at $42.00.
  • Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGH) jumped 161.4% to close at $28.88 amid continued volatility following its recent listing on Nasdaq.
  • Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK) rose 70.2% to settle at $1.35 as the company was awarded a $1 billion long term contract.
  • Quanergy Systems, Inc. (NYSE: QNGY) surged 30.9% to close at $4.19.
  • Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCT) gained 21.2% to settle at $6.75 amid post-IPO volatility.
  • Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLCM) jumped 19.5% to close at $1.90. Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $5.
  • International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSE: THM) jumped 19.5% to settle at $1.07.
  • IBEX Limited (NASDAQ: IBEX) gained 19.5% to close at $16.57 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and raised FY22 organic sales growth guidance. The company also reported a $20 million share buyback.
  • Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) jumped 19.4% to settle at $25.07.
  • China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH) gained 18.8% to close at $2.78.
  • U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) jumped 18.4% to settle at $4.11 on Thursday. The company’s Director John Rickel acquired a total of 30,000 shares at an average price of $3.68.
  • Fast Radius, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSRD) rose 16.9% to settle at $3.80.
  • COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS) surged 16.6% to close at $0.6999.
  • Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) gained 16.1% to close at $7.70 after Ladenburg Thalmann upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a $15 price target.
  • Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) surged 15% to settle at $3.76 after the company announced TikTok integration.
  • Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLBE) shares gained 14.7% to close at $42.33 after the company reported Q4 adjusted EBITDA results were higher year over year and better-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also issued Q1 and FY22 sales guidance above estimates.
  • BRC Inc. (NYSE: BRCC) gained 14.7% to close at $18.13.
  • KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE: KAR) gained 14.3% to settle at $14.13 following upbeat quarterly results.
  • Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OM) gained 13.8% to close at $38.94 as the company recorded Q4 FY21 net revenue of $28.2 million, a 63.2%, beating the consensus of $26.42 million.
  • Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ: VC) gained 12.7% to settle at $118.79 following upbeat Q4 results..
  • ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) gained 12.6% to close at $12.52 after the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
  • DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE: DASH) climbed 10.7% to close at $105.03 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) rose 8.9% to close at $2.58.
  • Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) gained 8.3% to close at $4.98. The company recently reported a 1-for-35 reverse stock split.
  • TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE: TNET) surged 8% to close at $87.74. TriNet Group commenced modified dutch auction tender offer to repurchase up to $300 million of its common stock.
  • UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPI) gained 6.1% to close at $84.31 following Q4 results.

Losers

  • Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPL) shares dipped 58.9% to close at $17.10 on Thursday after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued Q1 and FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) fell 34.1% to close at $0.37 after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock.
  • Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) fell 33.6% to settle at $19.20 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued Q1 and FY22 guidance.
  • Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMFL) dropped 31.3% to close at $1.84. Smart for Life priced its 1.44 million unit IPO at $10 per share.
  • Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHUA) fell 30.3% to close at $9.00. Meihua International Medical Technologies priced its 3.6 million share IPO at $10 per share.
  • Informatica Inc. (NYSE: INFA) fell 28.3% to close at $20.18 after the company reported downbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) dropped 27.4% to close at $1.62. Roth Capital initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $12 price target.
  • Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) dropped 26% to close at $0.4570 after Roth Capital downgraded the company from Buy to Neutral and lowers the price target from $3 to $1. The company reported initial results from the Phase 2 trial for MT-401 as a treatment option for Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in the post-transplant setting.
  • WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKME) dipped 25.5% to close at $12.73 following Q4 results.
  • Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) dipped 22.7% to close at $3.50 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY22 adjusted EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
  • Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) shares fell 21.4% to close at $0.5815 after declining 17% on Wednesday. The company announced its Color World Metaverse Software has gone live in the Android app store.
  • Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PAY) fell 21.3% to close at $23.87 following Q4 results.
  • Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) fell 19.9% to close at $197.02 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: HILS) dipped 19.9% to settle at $1.97. Hillstream BioPharma recently received orphan drug designation for its HSB-1216 for the treatment of uveal melanoma.
  • Modiv Inc. (NYSE: MDV) fell 19.8% to close at $20.62. The company recently priced its IPO at $25 per share.
  • Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) fell 19.4% to settle at $6.32 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) dropped 17.9% to close at $11.83 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTTR) fell 17.4% to close at $6.54 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results and issued Q1 and FY22 adjusted EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
  • GBS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBS) fell 17.1% to close at $0.5299. GBS recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  • Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUP) fell 17% to settle at $75.87 following Q4 results.
  • Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPS) dipped 17% to close at $0.8301.
  • Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: PBT) declined 17% to close at $11.57.
  • Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE) dropped 15.4% to settle at $4.52 following Q4 results.
  • Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVK) fell 15.1% to close at $2.42.
  • 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) shares fell 14.7% to settle at $80.99 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
  • LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) dropped 14.3% to close at $47.64 following Q4 results.
  • Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRCT) fell 14.1% to settle at $2.08. The company recently priced its IPO at $5.50 per unit.
  • Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV) fell 13.9% to settle at $7.78 after the company issued Q1 and FY22 EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
  • Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: SCU) fell 13.5% to close at $13.86 following Q4 results.
  • Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) declined 12.8% to settle at $12.29 as the company posted Q4 net operating revenues of $3.23billion, a 3.7% Y/Y increase.
  • LianBio (NASDAQ: LIAN) dipped 10% to close at $4.39.
  • AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) fell 6.7% to close at $64.13 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRA) fell 6.1% to close at $51.24.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

