JPMorgan Analyst Notes China Impact On Apple iPhone Shipments
- JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee noted that the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology disclosed that international shipments tracked at 7.3 million for January beat the historical average of 4.8 million shipments for the month and "the highest shipments for the month of January since 2015."
- Chatterjee equates international shipments to Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone shipments.
- Chatterjee maintained an Overweight rating and $210 price target (24.3% upside) on Apple shares.
- Price Action: AAPL shares traded higher by 0.62% at $169.92 in the premarket on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for AAPL
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Tigress Financial
|Maintains
|Strong Buy
|Jan 2022
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Jan 2022
|Oppenheimer
|Maintains
|Outperform
