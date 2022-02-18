 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

JPMorgan Analyst Notes China Impact On Apple iPhone Shipments
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2022 7:12am   Comments
Share:
JPMorgan Analyst Notes China Impact On Apple iPhone Shipments
  • JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee noted that the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology disclosed that international shipments tracked at 7.3 million for January beat the historical average of 4.8 million shipments for the month and "the highest shipments for the month of January since 2015." 
  • Chatterjee equates international shipments to Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone shipments.
  • Related Content: BofA Analyst Is Bullish On Apple - See Why
  • Chatterjee maintained an Overweight rating and $210 price target (24.3% upside) on Apple shares.
  • Price Action: AAPL shares traded higher by 0.62% at $169.92 in the premarket on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for AAPL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Tigress FinancialMaintainsStrong Buy
Jan 2022Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutral
Jan 2022OppenheimerMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Did Meta Platforms Abandon OS Development For Its VR/AR Devices?
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
How To Navigate The Ukraine Crisis-Induced Market Chaos
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
$1000 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much
FingerMotion (Nasdaq: FNGR) Looks To Jump On Continued Chinese Smartphone Growth With New Products
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ICLRDeutsche BankMaintains235.0
ONEMDeutsche BankMaintains16.0
TROXDeutsche BankMaintains26.0
TECKDeutsche BankMaintains40.0
IRDeutsche BankMaintains58.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com