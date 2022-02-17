Century-Old Golf Clubhouse Up In Flames: What You Should Know About Oakland Hills Country Club

Firefighters rushed to the Oakland Hills Country Club clubhouse in Bloomfield Township, Michigan on Thursday in an attempt to put out a massive fire engulfing the historic building.

The clubhouse was erected in 1922 and housed historic golf memorabilia. Firefighters were reported to be working on the clubhouse to limit the damage.

It is unclear exactly what caused the fire to engulf the clubhouse, although reports are that it started in the attic. Eventually, the fire caused the roof to collapse. There are no injuries or deaths reported.

Images from the current fire at Oakland Hills CC are chilling. Building dates back to 1922. Awful. Video submitted from an individual on the ground: pic.twitter.com/UdiP8G0D7i — Brendan Quinn (@BFQuinn) February 17, 2022

Witness says the second floor of the clubhouse is now all but collapsed and "all memorabilia is basically gone." A lot of history erased. Oakland Hills has hosted six US Opens, including Ben Hogan's famed 1951 win, and three PGA Championships, two US Ams, and the 2004 Ryder Cup— Brendan Quinn (@BFQuinn) February 17, 2022

History Of OHCC: The club was originally founded in 1917 by Joseph Mack and Norval Hawkins, two Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) executives. The club also had star power: Walter Hagan was the first teaching professional at Oakland Hills, a PGA Tour star who won more than 10 major championships.

The 18-hole course at the club was designed by Donald Ross. Ross is famous in the golfing world as one of the premier course architects in the history of the game. Some famous Ross courses include Seminole in Florida and Pinehurst in North Carolina.

Ross also designed Detroit Golf Club, which hosts the Rocket Mortgage Classic each summer.

The club has hosted 14 golf majors or United States Golf Association championships, including six U.S. Opens, two U.S. Senior Opens, a U.S. Women’s Amateur, two U.S. Men’s Amateurs and three PGA Championships.

The club also hosted the 1922 Western Open, the 1964 Carling World Open and the 35th Ryder Cup in 2004.

Screenshot via @BFQuinn on Twitter.