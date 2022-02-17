 Skip to main content

Kyndryl, Nokia Collaborate: All You Need To Know
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 3:26pm   Comments
  • Kyndryl Holdings Inc (NYSE: KD) and Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOKforged a global network and edge computing partnership.
  • They look to help enterprise customers accelerate their digital transformations with industrial-grade reliable and secure LTE and 5G private wireless networking.
  • The partnership builds on a successful private wireless connectivity project combining Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) application platform with Kyndryl's consulting, design, implementation, and managed services.
  • The solution will support the move to Industry 4.0.
  • Chris Johnson, head of the Global Enterprise Business at Nokia, said: "By combining Kyndryl's world-class services expertise and global reach with Nokia's mission-critical, industry-leading private wireless and industrial edge computing solutions, we will enable even more organizations to transform their operations, accelerate their digitalization journey and reap the benefits of Industry 4.0."
  • Price Action: KD shares traded lower by 2.90% at $15.23 on the last check Thursday.

