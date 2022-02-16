 Skip to main content

Parsons Secures Significant Contract To Continue Managing Faro Mine Remediation
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 2:44pm   Comments
Parsons Secures Significant Contract To Continue Managing Faro Mine Remediation
  • Parsons Corp (NYSE: PSN) has secured a contract to provide main construction management and care & maintenance (MCM-C&M) services at Faro Mine in Faro, Yukon, Canada. The contract could span over 20 years and exceed $2 billion.
  • Parsons has supported the Government of Canada, Yukon Government, First Nations, and the Town of Faro in remediating the site since 2016.
  • Under the contract, Parsons will provide site management services, including overall occupational health and safety, environmental and geotechnical management; project management; construction management; and procurement services. Parsons will also continue to be responsible for the care and maintenance of the site.
  • Price Action: PSN shares are trading higher by 1.90% at $33.32 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

