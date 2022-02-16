5 Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the industrials sector that may be worth watching:

Steel Partners Holdings (NYSE:SPLP) - P/E: 7.08 USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) - P/E: 6.52 NL Industries (NYSE:NL) - P/E: 7.16 VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) - P/E: 5.98 Pangaea Logistics Solns (NASDAQ:PANL) - P/E: 3.41

Steel Partners Holdings's earnings per share for Q3 sits at $0.92, whereas in Q2, they were at 1.02. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 7.94%, which has increased by 7.94% from last quarter's yield of 0.0%.

USD Partners's earnings per share for Q3 sits at $0.13, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.24. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 8.46%, which has increased by 1.45% from last quarter's yield of 7.01%.

NL Industries's earnings per share for Q3 sits at $0.21, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.26. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 4.15%, which has increased by 0.15% from 4.0% last quarter.

VerifyMe has reported Q3 earnings per share at $-0.13, which has increased by 27.78% compared to Q2, which was -0.18. Pangaea Logistics Solns saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.29 in Q2 to $0.48 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.17%, which has increased by 0.32% from 2.85% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.