23 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) rose 41.8% to $1.90 in pre-market trading after the company announced it entered into an amended and restated collaboration and license agreement with Gilead to develop immunotherapies against HIV.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) rose 26.2% to $137.69 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued sales guidance above estimates. The company also announced a $400 million buyback.

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRCT) shares rose 11.2% to $2.78 in pre-market trading. The company recently priced its IPO at $5.50 per unit.

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR) rose 9.1% to $23.49 in pre-market trading. Corsair Gaming Incwill replace First Midwest Bancorp in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, February 18.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLPT) rose 9% to $9.10 in pre-market trading as the company reported a rise in Q4 sales and issued strong sales forecast.

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) rose 8.5% to $56.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) rose 8.3% to $0.3490 in pre-market trading. The company, on Tuesday, reported Q3 results.

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ: MDJH) rose 7.5% to $2.73 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Tuesday.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) rose 7.4% to $1.30 in pre-market trading following a 10% surge on Tuesday.

Crocs, Inc. (NYSE: CROX) rose 6.7% to $108.00 in pre-market trading.

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) rose 6.6% to $2.60 in pre-market trading after declining over 4% on Tuesday.

Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) shares rose 5.5% to $1.34 in pre-market trading after surging 45% on Tuesday.

Losers

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) shares fell 29.5% to $0.6265 in pre-market trading after jumping 93% on Tuesday.

Toast, Inc. (NYSE: TOST) shares fell 16.8% to $23.39 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 earnings results.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) shares fell 16.4% to $61.31 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.

BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) fell 14.5% to $0.9560 in pre-market trading after jumping around 9% on Tuesday.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) shares fell 14.1% to $50.50 in pre-market trading. ZoomInfo reported better-than-expected earnings and sale results for its fourth quarter. The company said it sees Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.14 to $0.15, versus analysts' estimates of $0.15.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) fell 10.2% to $10.22 in pre-market trading as the company posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) fell 10.9% to $11.09 in pre-market trading on Iraq corruption probe.

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) fell 9.3% to $105.00 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) shares fell 7.2% to $33.41 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter adjusted EPS results were down year-over-year.

United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE: UAMY) fell 7.1% to $0.39 in pre-market trading.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) fell 6.1% to $11.00 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.

